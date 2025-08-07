Tinubu orders speedy implementation, of free healthcare for low-income retirees

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered speedy rollout of a free healthcare initiative for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, describing the measure as essential to ensuring dignity and social protection in retirement.

He also directed the prompt implementation of long-overdue pension increases and establishment of a minimum pension guarantee to serve as a safety net for the most vulnerable pensioners within the CPS.

The directives followed a briefing from the Director General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, at State House, Abuja, yesterday.

Tinubu further mandated PenCom leadership to urgently resolve the lingering issues surrounding police pensions, stressing that officers who dedicated their lives to national security must be assured of a dignified and peaceful retirement.

Ms. Oloworaran also briefed the President on efforts to preserve the value of pension fund assets amid inflation and macroeconomic pressures.

She outlined upcoming reforms, including provisions for foreign currency-denominated contributions, which would allow Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in the national pension system.

President Tinubu, according to the statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, endorsed the reforms, reiterating his administration’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and protection for all Nigerians, especially those in vulnerable groups. The statement said the PenCom DG provided updates on a broad range of transformative initiatives aimed at improving retirees’ welfare and expanding the reach of the pension scheme across the country