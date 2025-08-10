Tinubu, Obasanjo, Obi, Mark, ACF, Mbisiogu, others mourn ex-PDP chair, Audu Ogbeh

Ogbeh

…Behold party leader sacked after pounded yam launch with president

By Our reporters

Prominent Nigerian leaders and political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, former Senate President David Mark, and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), have expressed their condolences following the death of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Chief Ogbeh passed on yesterday at the age of 78. He was often described as a public servant who exemplified unusual integrity in the Second and Fourth republics. Though he was booted out of office by the 1983 coup that brought Major General Muhammadu Buhari to power, he later served as Minister of Agriculture when Buhari returned to power in 2015.

Before then, he served as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but was forced out in January 2005 following a pounded yam lunch with President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was reportedly vexed by Ogbeh’s letter on the crisis in the Anambra State chapter of the PDP between Governor Chris Ngige and his former godfather.

Tinubu, in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged Ogbeh’s intellectual contributions to policy formulation and articulation of practical solutions to complex national challenges.

The President recalled that the late minister, who joined politics in the 70s as a legislator, was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a patriot whose wisdom, dedication, and pursuit of progress left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape.

“He was always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions. The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience,” the statement read.

Also, Obasanjo, who is currently on a visit to Uganda, expressed sadness over Ogbeh’s death.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described the late PDP chairman as peace-loving, unassuming, committed, and a firm believer in democracy.

He said, “Ogbeh was a man whose political career stretched from the military era through the present democratic dispensation. All of these serve as evidence of his faith in the prospects of participatory politics.”

In his reaction, Peter Obi said Ogbeh was one of those rare politicians with whom he could have genuine and insightful discussions about the country, particularly on agriculture, a sector he was deeply passionate about.

Obi said, “Ogbeh was a statesman with whom I had the privilege of sharing a close relationship. During his tenure as Minister of Agriculture, and in his strategic planning for the North, he demonstrated vision, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to seeing Nigeria feed itself and thrive through sustainable agricultural development.”

In the same vein, the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, David Mark, has described Ugbeh as a forthright leader who upheld the sanctity of truth and devoted himself to the service of humanity.

“I have lost a dependable brother and friend. Ogbeh preached justice, fairness, and equity. He was morally upright even in the face of adversity. He will be remembered for his brilliance, forthrightness, and unwavering integrity”, Mark said.

Reacting, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, said the deceased was one of the most effective national chairmen in the history of the PDP.

He described Ogbeh as a “good man and great personality who touched so many lives and contributed greatly to the development of Benue South, Benue State and Nigeria at large.”

Similarly, the Managing Director of Blue Diamond Group and Shanghai Engineering Works, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has described the death of the former minister as “the end of an era.”

Mbisiogu, who enjoyed a personal relationship with the late statesman, said Ogbeh made immense contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development, particularly in agriculture.

“It is both an honour and a solemn duty to reflect personally on the extraordinary life and legacy of Chief Audu Ogbeh, a true statesman, visionary leader, and a man whose name is indelibly etched into the fabric of Nigeria’s political evolution and agricultural transformation”, Mbisiogu stated.

According to him, Ogbeh was more than a political figure; he was a father figure and mentor whose support was instrumental in establishing his factory in Imo State.

The Labour Party (LP) has also expressed grief over the death of the statesman.

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, in a statement in Abuja, said, “Ogbeh’s death leaves a huge void in the chronicles of our political terrain. He was a principled and patriotic public servant who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities,

“At a time when our nation’s leadership is plagued by a dearth of genuine and principled leaders, the loss of such a rare statesman is indeed a painful blow to the country.

“On a personal note, I have lost a father and a mentor. From when I met him till his passing, Chief Ogbeh never wavered in his readiness to offer wise counsel and guidance whenever called upon.”

Furthermore, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ogbeh, a veteran politician and elder statesman.

In a statement by the ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the forum described Ogbeh’s death as a monumental loss not only to Arewa but to the entire nation.

The ACF highlighted Ogbeh’s recent contributions, noting his role as Chairman of the Forum’s National Executive Council between 2020 and 2023. Until his passing, he also served as Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Committee tasked with organising ACF’s upcoming 25th Anniversary celebrations.

“Chief Ogbeh’s passing is a painful blow. He was a true nationalist, a devoted son of Arewa, and one of Nigeria’s leading large-scale farmers. His was a life of service to Nigeria, and indeed to humanity”, the statement read.