Tinubu hosts victorious D’Tigress at the Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently receiving victorious national female basketball team, D’Tigress, at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu is being represented at the reception by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Vice President Shettima is being joined by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, to receive the basketballers and the coaching crew, led by the Head Coach, Rena Wakama.

The D’Tigresses arrived the forecourt of the President’s office few minutes before 5pm and were ushered into the New Banquet Hall of the State House.

The Nigerian team defeated Mali 78–64 in Sunday night’s final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to secure their seventh AfroBasket title overall and fifth consecutive title, cementing their dominance in African women’s basketball.

The ongoing reception is coming exactly one week after President Tinubu gave a similar welcome to the nation’s female football team, the Super Falcons, who won a resounding tenth WAFCON title in Rabat, Morocco.