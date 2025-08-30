Tinubu has fulfilled pre-election campaign promises – Idris, Information Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has described President Bola Tinubu as a promise keeper who has deliver on his pre-election campaign promises.

Idris stated this at a Town Hall Meeting held by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Federal Secretariat Complex, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Minister who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator South -South of the Ministry, Mr Francis Umoekut, said the town hall meeting was to furnish and inundate Nigerians on the achievements of the Tinubu led administration as most Nigerians do not have adequate information.

“This forum presents us one of the defining moments in the civic space to ventilate the series of President Tinubu s policy directions, programme of activities and other visible landmark achievements, specifically in the area of provision of infrastructures and other dividends of democracy across the country to enable the citizens have a better understanding of what this administration has achieved so far.

“This sensitization is predicted on the need to reach out to the vast segments and strata of the Nigerian publics in order to furnish and enunciate on the good works in which the current administration under President Bola Tinubu has so far achieved, for which many Nigerians out there, do not have adequate information or knowledge about.

“Leaving the citizens incommunicado would tantamount to consigning them to the state of quandary about governance in the federal level, and what it has been able to do the citizenry. This ugly scenario, of allowed to persists, no matter how short the time frame, could compel citizens to view governance in the narrow prism of negativity negligence, and non performance.

“President Tinubu is a man if his words, a promise keeper because he has been able to deliver on his pre election campaign promises, as had been chronicled in many of our national dailies and captured in the electronics media in his Mid Term Report,” the minister stated.

In his remark, the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr Ndiwari Bulodisiye, represented by the Secretary of the Council, Mr Ebiwari Tarila, regretted that most programmes do not get to the right beneficiaries particularly those at the grassroots and called for a feedback mechanism to be put in place to inspire confidence of the people in the system.

Also speaking the General Manager of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Yenagoa Dauju Whyte highlighted some of the achievements of the present administration to include the NELFUND, coastal highway, roads,agriculture incentives, among others.