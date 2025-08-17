Tinubu greets ex-military President, Gen. Babangida at 84

Former Nigerian military President, Ibrahim Babangida

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has felicitated former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 84th birthday today.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said he rejoiced with the family, friends, and associates of the former military leader “whose eight years of rule greatly impacted Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.”

According to the statement: “President Tinubu celebrates General Babangida’s distinguished military career, which includes serving as an instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Commander of the 4 Reconnaissance Regiment, Commander of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Director of Army Staff Duties and Plans, and Chief of Army Staff.”

The President noted Gen. Babangida’s stewardship of the country, saying “his military administration will be remembered for its massive investment in infrastructure, such as the Third Mainland Bridge, and the reforms that liberalised the Nigerian economy.”

The former military leader established the State Security Service, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others.

President Tinubu also highlighted Babangida’s role in creating states and relocating the Federal capital from Lagos to Abuja.

While thanking him for his sacrifice and leadership, the President prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the former military leader more years and renewed strength.