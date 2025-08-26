Tinubu Govt desperate for positive headlines – ADC tackles FG over Japan visa row

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Bola Tinubu administration following Japan’s denial of reports that it planned to create a special visa category for Nigerians.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary and a former Minister of Sports, described the development as an embarrassment and accused the federal government of peddling misinformation in its bid to generate favourable publicity.

Abdullahi was reacting to a statement by the Japanese foreign ministry on Monday, which clarified that it had no plans to introduce special visas for Nigerians or residents of other African countries.

“On the other hand, there are no plans to take measures to promote the acceptance of immigrants or issue special visas for residents of African countries, and the series of reports and announcements concerning such measures are not true,” the Japanese foreign ministry stated.

This clarification contradicted an earlier statement from the State House dated August 22, in which Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, claimed that Japanese authorities had agreed to introduce “a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work.”

The statement also said, “Artisans and other blue-collar workers from Nigeria who are ready to upskill will benefit from the special dispensation visa to work in Japan.”

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Abdullahi said the Japanese government’s denial was an indictment of the Tinubu administration.

He wrote: “At #TICAD9, the APC Federal Government claimed that the Japanese authorities had agreed to issue ‘special visa categories’ to Nigerians. This denial by the Japanese authorities shows that the Tinubu/APC government have become so desperate for positive headlines that they would not mind spreading #FakeNews.

“The truth is, with this government, we don’t know what to believe anymore. This embarrassment just has to stop.”

