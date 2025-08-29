Tinubu declares open 9th National Youth Games in Asaba

President Bola Tinubu

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday declared open the 9th National Youth Games at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tinubu described the Games as a “veritable platform for discovering and nurturing talents” who have gone on to represent Nigeria at local, continental, and international levels.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, and former Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development.

He stressed that sports remain a unifying force for the nation, recalling recent moments when he and the First Lady personally cheered the Super Falcons and the D’Tigress.

“That show of support underscores the administration’s firm commitment to continue investing in sports and strengthening development across the country,” he said.

The President commended the National Sports Commission under the leadership of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade for their efforts in promoting youth and grassroots development.

He also lauded the Delta State Government for hosting the Games, noting that Asaba has gradually become the headquarters of sporting competitions in Nigeria.

On his part, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, described the event as a celebration of Nigeria’s youth, unity, and future.

He said the state has continued to sustain this tradition with heavy investments in modern sporting facilities, youth empowerment, and grassroots competitions.

“Hosting this Games for the third time in a row is proof of our commitment to grassroots sports. We believe in catching them young, giving our youth the platform to excel and bring glory to Nigeria,” he added.