Tinubu congratulates Nigerian students on global triumph in London

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated three outstanding Nigerian students, Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, on emerging as world champions at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Competition held in London, United Kingdom.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu lauded the trio for their exceptional performance in English language communication and debate, describing them as shining examples of the nation’s promising future.

“The future of Nigeria is bright, with many of our young people embodying excellence and global competitiveness,” the President stated.

He also commended the students’ schools and home states, noting that their remarkable achievement underscores the quality and potential of Nigeria’s education system as a breeder of some of the world’s finest intellectual talents.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalising the education sector, citing ongoing reforms and increased funding.

He noted that the recent rollout of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is part of efforts to eliminate financial barriers for indigent students seeking higher education.

At the competition, 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu was named Overall Best in English Language Skills; 15-year-old Rukayya Muhammad Fema emerged Overall Best in Debate; while Hadiza Kashim Kalli clinched the Outstanding Talent Award (Gold Medal).