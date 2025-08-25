Tinubu calls for new African defence doctrine, proposes permanent forum for Defence chiefs

President Bola Tinubu

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the creation of a new doctrine of continental defence and the establishment of a permanent African Chiefs of Defence Staff Forum to strengthen cooperation in tackling insecurity across Africa.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit 2025 in Abuja on Monday, Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the scale of threats facing the continent demands collective action, shared intelligence, and coordinated strategies.

“From the deserts where insurgency festers to the high seas where piracy prowls, from the silent corridors of cybercrime to the ruthless networks of transnational criminals, none of these tragedies respects borders, and neither should our response,” Tinubu stated.

The President stressed that the summit should serve as more than a convergence of uniforms and titles, but rather as a convocation of Africa’s guardians. He added: “This is the moment to reassess our military objectives in the collective aspiration to make Africa safe. It is time to forge a new doctrine of continental defence, one rooted in trust, shared intelligence, and coordinated strategy.”

He emphasized that Nigeria has always pursued peace and stability, noting that its Armed Forces have consistently contributed to peacekeeping missions, counterterrorism operations, and humanitarian efforts across the continent.

Tinubu further urged African nations to invest in cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and indigenous military innovation, while also fostering defence-industrial collaboration and private sector involvement.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in his welcome address, called on his counterparts from 52 African countries to commit to building a continent free from fear, stressing that “the battlefield is evolving, and threats are increasingly digital, asymmetric, and invisible.”

He added that the summit, themed “Combating Contemporary Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: The Role of Strategic Defence Collaboration”, offers a rare opportunity to forge a unified front and harmonize doctrines.

Also speaking, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the gathering marked the beginning of a new era in African security cooperation, while ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, represented by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, described the summit as aligning with Nigeria’s vision of regional peace and security.

On his part, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, highlighted the impact of crude oil theft, warning that international syndicates exploit security gaps across Africa. He stressed that collaboration among nations is vital to safeguard the energy sector and strengthen continental security.

The summit, attended by defence chiefs from across Africa and representatives of international organisations, focused on strategies to enhance continental defence cooperation and build a new African-led security architecture.