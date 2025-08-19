Tinubu bringing stability, hope to Nigeria- Okowa

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Former Governor of Delta, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, says President Bola Tinubu is bringing stability and hope back to Nigeria.

Okowa stated this on Monday in Abuja, at a national summit organised by the Integrity Group of Nigeria (IGN), with the theme “Renew Hope Agenda through Continuity’’

Okowa, represented by his former Special Adviser on National Assembly and Intergovernmental Relationships, Pascal Adigwe, stressed the need for Tinubu to continue in office so that the people can benefit from his policies.

He described Tinubu as an ”action president ‘ who has accepted responsibility, unlike some past leaders.

“Tinubu’s decisions might be tough or rough, but they are yielding positive results.

“Tinubu is bringing stability. He’s bringing back hope. He’s taking the bull by the horns. He’s not referring to issues in the past or how the past was governed.

“He promised Nigeria that he will come to the saddle and take responsibility. That is what he has done,” Okowa said.

The former governor expressed his total support for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, stating that the president has demonstrated a commitment to taking responsibility for the country.

“We have come, not with liability but assets, to make what you have built better.

“We are coming with our experience, with our knowledge of the terrain. We are coming with love. We are coming with resources to better the lot,” he said.

Okowa urged support groups to begin the groundwork for Tinubu’s re-election, adding that he deserves it.

Earlier, the IGN Convener and National Chairman, Dr. Oke Idawene, stated that Tinubu came to power prepared and was working for the country’s prosperity.

“The message of this afternoon is no other than to say never again shall we allow those who are stealing Nigeria’s prosperity to lead us again,” he said.

Idawene added that students now had access to loans, and security was improving.

He said that the progressive governors were already preparing the ground for Tinubu’s victory in 2027 based on his great performance.

Additionally, Sen. Binta Garba noted that when Tinubu took office, the country’s situation was not improving, but he was able to turn things around.

Garba also expressed hope that in 2027, the renewed hope initiative would continue saying “continuity will make Nigeria a better country.”

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, also called on Nigerians to pray for and give Tinubu the necessary support to improve the country.

Tallen said that the signs were good already, citing the All progressives Congress (APC) victories in the recent by-elections and Nigerian girls winning laurels in sports.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Nora Daduut, commended the group for organizing the national summit.

Daduut, who was the mother of the day, tasked the group members, especially women, to keep the renewed hope initiative message alive.

Vanguard News