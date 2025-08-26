Tinubu bans exportation of raw shea nuts

President Bola Tinubu
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA
President Bola Tinubu has ordered, with immediate effect, a temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts to curb informal trade, boost processor utilisation, capture higher export value and stabilise the sector.
The six-month ban is specifically aimed at boosting Nigeria’s shea value chain to generate around $300 million annually in the short term.
The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.
