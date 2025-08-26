Home » News » Tinubu bans exportation of raw shea nuts
August 26, 2025

Tinubu bans exportation of raw shea nuts

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has ordered, with immediate effect, a temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts to curb informal trade, boost processor utilisation, capture higher export value and stabilise the sector.

The six-month ban is specifically aimed at boosting Nigeria’s shea value chain to generate around $300 million annually in the short term.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Details later…

