Tinubu bans exportation of raw shea nuts

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has ordered, with immediate effect, a temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts to curb informal trade, boost processor utilisation, capture higher export value and stabilise the sector.

The six-month ban is specifically aimed at boosting Nigeria’s shea value chain to generate around $300 million annually in the short term.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Details later…