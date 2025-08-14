Tinubu appoints Rotimi Pedro as Director-General, overhauls NTA leadership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has carried out a major shake-up at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), replacing its management team with new leadership.

Veteran media executive Rotimi Richard Pedro has been named the new Director-General of the state broadcaster.

A source, senior official of NTA confirmed this news.

Other key appointments include Karimah Bello as Executive Director of Marketing, Stella Din as Executive Director of News, and Sophia Essahmed as Managing Director of NTA Enterprises Limited.

Pedro, a Lagos native, is a seasoned media entrepreneur and consultant with nearly three decades of experience in broadcasting, sports rights, and marketing communications across Africa, the UK, and the Middle East.

A trained entertainment and intellectual property lawyer, he also holds an MSc in Investment Management & Finance from City University Business School, London. In 1995, he founded Optima Sports Management International (OSMI), one of Africa’s leading sports content providers, which distributed premium events such as the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, and CAF competitions to audiences in over 40 countries.

His career spans leadership roles at Bloomberg Television Africa, Rapid Blue Format, and consultancy work for FIFA, UEFA, Fremantle Media, and the African Union of Broadcasters (AUB). Notably, he helped the AUB secure exclusive pan-African free-to-air media rights for all CAF competitions.

Industry observers credit Pedro with building commercially viable broadcast platforms, boosting sponsorship revenues, and delivering world-class content to African audiences.

His appointment represents one of the most significant leadership changes at NTA in recent years and signals the Federal Government’s plan to modernise and reposition the broadcaster in an increasingly competitive media landscape.