Tinubu appoints Rotimi Pedro as DG NTA, names Executive Directors

President Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Rotimi Pedro as Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority NTA. The president also approved a management team, in what is seen as a strategic move to reposition the nation’s broadcast station.

According to a statement issued Friday by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, the President named Pedro from the South-West as the new head of the NTA.

Other appointments include Karimah Bello (North-West), Executive Director, Marketing; Stella Din Jacob (North-Central); Executive Director, News; and, Sophia Essahmed (North-East), as Managing Director, NTA Enterprises Limited.

President Tinubu urged the new appointees to bring fresh energy, innovation and teamwork into their roles, stressing the need to revitalize the NTA to deliver world-class broadcasting services to Nigerians.

The NTA, once regarded as the biggest television network in Africa, has faced stiff competition from private broadcasters and new media in recent years. Tinubu expressed confidence that the new management team would restore the station’s pride of place through professionalism, creativity and modern broadcasting standards.