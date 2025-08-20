Tinubu, Akpabio, Diri, Igali, others eulogize Ogbuku at 50

Dr. Sam Ogbuku

….my parents, teachers, political leaders behind my success – Dr Ogbuku

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu, Tuesday, highly commended the Managing Director, MD, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku for attaining the golden age of 50.

Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Wale Edun said the Niger Delta region has experience great transformation under the leadership of Dr Ogbuku.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include the President of the Senate, Senator God’swill Akpabio, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri; Governor of Ondo Lucky Ayedayiwa; Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa; former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylver; Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Dr Godknows Igali; Former Chairman, NDDC, Timi Alaibe, and others.

Highpoint of the celebration was the unveiling of two books – ‘Strategies and imperatives for Developing the Niger Delta region’, and ‘Rethinking the Niger Delta’ authored by the celebrant, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

He said: “As was said earlier, turning 50, a very special occasion. It’s called the golden age when one looks back with gratitude and a head with a sense of purpose.

“In Dr. Ogbuku’s case, we celebrate not just years, but a life of service, a life of scholarship, a life of achievement and you’ve been at it. And you were recognized for it almost 30 years ago. As I said at the launching of the books, these two books are all about your strategy, your values and indeed your ability to execute.

“Niger Delta region more than a region”

President Bola Tinubu also acknowledged that the Niger Delta region is more than a region

He said: “It is the economic heartbeat of this country, and it’s central to the energy and environmental future. For decades, the story has been difficult. It has been complex, very rich in resources on land and water, but serious challenges all the way. His Excellency, Mr. President, is telling us his reforms focus on transparency and accountability, resources, the investment in infrastructure and human capital, and of course, empowering communities at the grassroots so they can have a sustainable future.

“When we reflect on the Niger Delta, it’s more than a region, and earlier, we had a history of development in the Niger Delta, way back to colonial times.”

Tinubu’s charge to Ogbuku

However, President Bola Tinubu charged the NDDC MD “to continue to champion the transformation of NDDC, an agency that delivers impact, and projects that touch lives, empower youth in your own words as Managing Director, and congratulate you on the two books you have launched.”

It’s not easy to manage Niger Delta region – Akpabio

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator God’swill Akpabio, while felicitating with the celebrant, asserted that to manage the Niger Delta region while he was the Minister, Ministry Niger Delta Affairs based on the scandals that riddled the Commission.

He said: “It’s not easy to manage Niger Delta at all. It’s not easy to manage the NDDC.

“NDDC was a place where contracts were given in hotels, where people would sit down and write names of creeks and names of rivers, and then they would come for payments.

“Some of them never even visited the rivers, but the papers were all complete but so, for us to come and celebrate you today, we are not celebrating just mere celebration, we are celebrating God’s goodness to the good people of Niger Delta through the management of NDDC today.

“I’m here to represent the National Assembly, that we are very proud of you. We are very proud of what you are doing.”

Ogbuku’s a visionary leader – Gov Diri

Meanwhile, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, represented by the Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ingobere described Dr Ogbuku in a goodwill message as a visionary leader who have transformed the image of NDDC.

“Today, we are not just celebrating a milestones but we are also celebrating a man who has seriously contributed to the development of the Niger Delta region, on behalf of the Governor I want to sincerely appreciate you for all you have done in the region, we applaud your landmark achievements, your visionary leadership style, which are very laudable and the testimonies everywhere both the public and the NDDC, your achievements are very loud.

“You are being described as a man who is very open to the youth, elderly, a man who is hardworking, decent, and we are very happy to have somebody who recognizes the progress of the Niger Delta region, and today we are very happy that you are celebrating your 50th birthday and book launch.

“The Bayelsa State Government is working closely with the Commission, and despite the challenges you have faced you are working dedicatedly, and within this period you have led NDDC we have seen a lot of projects littered across the Niger Delta region, and we are grateful and reaffirms to work with you as the leader of NDDC, members of the board and other stakeholders to ensure that we build a working region.”

My parents, teachers, political leaders behind my success – Dr Ogbuku

The celebrant, Dr Samuel Ogbuku with emotion laden voice while recalling how he gew up and his political travails and where he is today said his parents, success and political mentors were behind his success.

Ogbuku commended his parents for believing in him and Gabe him the best of training and discipline to become who he is today as he celebrates 50 years and climbing the fifth floor graciously and gallantly by the grace of God.

“Today, I thank God for I am courtesy my parents because both my mum and dad were disciplinarians because they were teachers, and with support from others and the society who have mould and shaped me to who l am today.

“We believed in our teachers, and I also give special tribute to all of them. I stated politics when ai was in my final year in the University when I was the President of Bayelsa State Students.”

He also promised to give his best to ensure holistic development of the Niger Delta region while he specially thanked President Tinubu for giving him the opportunity and support to impact positively the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

He appealed to the Governors of the Niger to synergize with the Commission to seamlessly transform the lives of the people in the region.