TICAD9: Africa deserves two permanent seats at UN Security Council – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated Nigeria’s call for Africa to be granted permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council, insisting that the continent deserves two permanent seats with full veto powers.

Speaking on Wednesday at the plenary session on Peace and Stability during the 9th Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, Tinubu said Africa’s quest for fair representation is both “a just and fair demand.”

“It is the view of Nigeria that Africa’s quest for fair and equitable representation in the UN Security Council is a just and fair demand. Indeed, Africa deserves two seats in the Permanent Category, with all its prerogatives and privileges, including the Right of Veto. Africa also deserves additional seats in the non–permanent seat category of the Security Council, as encapsulated in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration,” Tinubu stated as quoted in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

Tinubu also praised the country’s armed forces for their achievements in the fight against insurgency and criminality, but stressed that military victories must be matched with efforts to tackle root causes of insecurity.

“Nigeria’s brave armed forces can win any number of battles, but we do justice to their heroism only when we, as government, are courageous in tackling not just terror, but also the underlying causes,” he said.

Tinubu described peace and stability as indispensable to Africa’s development, pointing to recent peace pacts in Congo as evidence that linking mediation with economic considerations can bring results.

“In the past, competition for resources has weakened states and triggered conflict. Now, we see mediators directly linking outcomes to investment in Congo. It is working and underlines the need for fresh thinking in everything we do to deliver peace and stability,” he added.

The President urged a shift from dependency on aid to market-driven partnerships, highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing investments in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and collaboration with civil society and international partners to raise living standards.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who opened the conference, emphasised cooperation built on local solutions and mutual understanding.

He announced a new $5.5 billion collaborative framework between Japan and the African Development Bank to boost private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration.

“Japan is providing various cooperation and support for Africa. But first of all, Japan needs to know more about Africa. So, in creating solutions together, this co-creation at TICAD9, we focus on three important areas: private sector-led sustainable growth, Youth and Women, and Regional integration and connectivity within and beyond Africa,” Ishiba said.

The Japanese leader also urged African nations to harness their youthful population through manufacturing and industrialisation, noting the contrast with Japan’s ageing society and shrinking farmlands.

“There is another potential in Africa; there is so much growing young population in Africa, but for the power of young people in Africa to flourish, you need to create a manufacturing industry and create employment, and that, I believe, is very important,” he said.