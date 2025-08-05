Three teenagers get career lifelines as Agbateyiniro decorates Warri Brand Ambassadors

Three Warri-born teenagers; Ebule Oritsemeyiwa Precious, who scored 334 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, McCarthy Oritsetseyigbemi Jessy, who won the prestigious 2025 NDLEA National Award and young saxophonist, Adekunle Oluwasegun David, have been given career lifelines after they were decorated on Monday August 4, as Warri Brand Ambassadors, by the Comr. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi Isaac administration of Warri South Local Government Area.

Whilst Ebule Oritsemeyiwa Precious, was assured of his school fees for four years in the university, McCarthy Oritsetseyigbemi Jessy, got commitment of the payment of her school fees for the year 2025, amounting to two million, one hundred and thirty-nine thousand naira (N2,139,000.00) and Adekunle Oluwasegun David, was gifted five hundred thousand naira (N500,000.00) to encourage his talent and educational pursuit.

One Mr. Jolly Omatie, who has been a volunteer teacher for several years in the riverine Ukpotiki Primary School, Ukpokiti, will receive a monthly stipend of seventy-seven thousand naira (N77,000.00) henceforth from Warri South Local Government Council.

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comr. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi Isaac, who decorated the Ambassadors during a break-out session of an exco meeting of Warri South Local Government Council, Monday August 4, explained: “This is what the Governor’s (Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori) MORE Agenda is all about. It is happening in different forms and shapes. It is not exactly what is happening here, that’s happening in Udu, Okpe and the other local government areas.

“You will see different versions of the More Agenda of our governor. we must connect to the grassroots, we must connect to merit. The name Warri is a brand. Those that are going to be in charge of this brand, must be people with excellence, merit and that is what these persons have demonstrated.

“You cannot hear that these persons are from Warri South and they have distinguished themselves and they are not rewarded. If somebody who is doing the right thing is not appreciated or rewarded, that person might think he is not doing the right thing. Excellence pays, doing the right things pay.

“To the Warri Brand Ambassadors, wherever you go, you must carry yourselves as Ambassadors in excellence and in merit. If we find one of you, conducting yourselves outside this direction of excellence and merit, you will be stripped off of this ambassadorial honour, because we want other young people to emulate you.”

Warri South Local Government Council Supervisor for Human Capital Development, Princess (Mrs.) Misan Eke, who spoke earlier, stated: “We are here today to honour these young ones, who have shown capacity in academics and talent, making them Warri Brand Ambassadors.

“The sum of N500,000 would be given to saxophonist Adekunle Oluwasegun David, to support his education, while the Council will pay the 2025 session fee of N2,139,000.00 for McCarthy Oritsetseyigbemi Jessy. For Ebule Oritsemeyiwa Precious, his school fees for four years in the university, would be paid by the Council and Mr. Jolly Omatie, who has been offering voluntary teaching service at Ukpotiki Primary School, will be receiving a monthly stipend of N77,000, till the end of this administration.”

The Chairman of Warri Brand Committee, Dr. Marvis Onojowho, thanked Comr. Agbateyiniro and other members of Warri South Executive Council, for rewarding talents and making them Warri Brand Ambassadors.

The three teenage Ambassadors, McCarthy Oritsetseyigbemi Jessy, Ebule Oritsemeyiwa Precious and Adekunle Oluwasegun David, appreciated Warri South Local Government for the honour and promised not to let the Council down in their future endeavours, just as fathers of the three teenagers, spoke in the same vein as the children.