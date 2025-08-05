Three injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway crash

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corp (TRACE) says three persons were injured on Monday night in an accident that involved a car, a Suzuki bus and tricycle.

The accident occurred at Iron Market on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Ota Divisional Commander of TRACE, Mr Salau Hammed, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Hammed said that the accident happened at about 8.20p.m.

Hammed said the accident involved a Camry car and a tricycle, both with no registration, and a Suzuki bus marked KRD 246 YK.

He said that a total of 16 persons were involved in the accident; however, three persons, comprising two males and a female, sustained various degrees of injuries.

Hammed explained that the Camry lost control due to speeding and rammed into two other vehicles.

“Those who sustained injuries were immediately taken to Adetutu Hospital in the Ilepa area for treatment,” he said.

Hammed advised motorists against speeding to prevent avoidable crashes.

He said that the vehicles had been removed from the road to ease the free flow of traffic. (NAN)