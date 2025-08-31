Three injured as fire guts tanker in multiple crash along Apapa-Oshodi Expresssway

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred on Sunday afternoon when fire gutted a tanker, in a multiple auto crash along the popular Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Iyana-Isolo axis, leaving three yet-to-be-identified persons seriously injured.

Fortunately, no life was reportedly lost in the incident.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, who rushed to the scene, have successfully contained the raging fire.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred around 1 p.m.

It was gathered that the ill-fated tanker, conveying 45,000 litres of diesel from Apapa inward Oshodi, had collided with a commercial minibus before being struck by two trailers — one a flatbed and the other a 40-feet container truck.

The impact triggered an immediate fire outbreak.

Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that no lives were lost, but a few casualties were recorded.

According to her, “The emergency call was received at 13:05hrs through the Isolo and Bolade Fire Stations, which immediately deployed personnel and equipment to the scene.

“A preliminary investigation attributes the incident to the collision involving the diesel tanker and the commercial minibus, which narrowly escaped without casualties, before the subsequent involvement of the trailers.

“Firefighting operations were swiftly carried out, with the fire successfully extinguished and mop-up operations completed to ensure the safety of the motoring public.

“Three individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident and have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.”

Adeseye, therefore, urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations to prevent such unfortunate occurrences.

The rescue team later evacuated the wreckage of the vehicles from the road to restore free flow of traffic in the area.

Vanguard News