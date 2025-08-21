THOP expands Nigerian operations with new Lagos lead

Public affairs and public relations company in West and Central Africa, The Holding Opinion and Public, THOP, has appointed Victor Ilo as its Lagos Lead to drive the firm’s operations in Nigeria.

The appointment would support the implementation of the company’s recently formalised partnership with Edelman Africa.

Victor’s appointment would mark a key milestone in THOP’s presence in Nigeria, aimed at helping organisations build and protect trust, navigate complexity and engage stakeholders more meaningfully in an evolving socio-political environment.

Victor is a public relations and communications strategist with years of experience helping organisations build trust, safeguard reputation and foster lasting relationships with key stakeholders.

His approach is grounded in purpose and impact, delivering strategic communications support across several industries including technology, financial services, health, entertainment and energy.

He has led and supported PR initiatives for local and global organisations like Netflix, MTN Nigeria, Bolt, Aradel Energy, Genesis Energy, among others, delivering results across reputation management, campaign development and content strategy.

Speaking on the development, Executive Director at THOP and Edelman Regional Advisor for West and Central Africa, Kwame Senou, said: “Nigeria is a critical market for our clients and our partnership with Edelman Africa. Victor’s appointment strengthens our ability to bring nuanced local insight to organisations navigating this dynamic environment.

“Our approach has always been centred around promoting talents that have the best understanding of the market and can commit long term to offer our clients’ stability. As Nigeria navigates its path to a trillion-dollar economy, and businesses remain the most trusted institutions, our work will remain relevant.”

Meanwhile, Victor said: “I am happy to lead THOP’s presence in Nigeria and help drive the Edelman Africa partnership locally. As trust becomes more fragile and expectations of brands more urgent, our work must go beyond storytelling to present brands’ competence and ethics. I look forward to helping clients build influence and impact in ways that truly matter.”