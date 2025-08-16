Thompson beats Lyles in first 100m head-to-head since Paris Olympics

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson exacted a measure of revenge by beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles over 100m at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Saturday.

It was the first time the sprinters have met since Lyles was awarded Olympic gold in Paris a year ago, just five-thousandths of a second ahead of the Jamaican.

A fast-starting Thompson timed a meet record of 9.87sec for victory, with Lyles second in 9.90sec. Another American, Kenny Bednarek, rounded out the podium in 9.96.