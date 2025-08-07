This is personal vendetta – Atiku condemns alleged assault against Sowore by police

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the alleged assault and maltreatment of human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, describing the incident as a “shameful abuse of power” and an act of personal vendetta by the Nigeria Police Force.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate, was reportedly brutalised on Thursday morning during an attempt by officers from the Inspector General of Police’s Monitoring Unit to forcibly move him from detention to court.

According to reports, his hand was broken in the process, and he was allegedly sprayed with chemicals.

Sowore had earlier honoured a police invitation linked to allegations of forgery and criminal defamation. However, the police have not disclosed the full details of the petition, despite Sowore’s demand for transparency before appearing.

Reacting to the incident, Atiku, in a statement posted on his verified X handle, strongly condemned the police action and questioned the legality of the IGP’s involvement.

“The treatment of @YeleSowore by the IGP Monitoring Team is a shameful abuse of power. It is wrong, unlawful, and must be condemned by all who believe in justice,” he wrote.

Atiku further described the arrest as politically motivated. “Sowore’s only offence is speaking out against injustice, nepotism, and misrule. For that, he was reportedly attacked at dawn, beaten, had his arm broken, and sprayed with chemicals by policemen acting on petitions from the IGP’s own office. This is personal vendetta, not policing,” he said.

Quoting Section 367 of the Nigeria Police Regulation, Atiku pointed out the illegality of the IGP acting as both complainant and enforcer.

“No police officer shall institute any legal proceeding in his own personal interest or in connection with matters arising out of his public duties,” he cited, adding, “The IGP cannot be a complainant and still deploy the force to carry out his grievance.”

Atiku warned that the attack on Sowore is a broader threat to democratic freedom.

“This is not about Sowore alone, it is an attack on every Nigerian who dares to speak truth to power. This must stop,” he declared.

Vanguard News