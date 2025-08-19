FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed the adoption of the African Democratic Congress by opposition politicians, saying the party is not a coalition as reported.

Wike argued that the movement of a group of individuals from one party to another does not constitute a coalition.

The Minister said this while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Tuesday.

Citing the merger of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which led to the formation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014, Wike said coalition happens only when two or more political parties come together to form a new one.

“There’s no coalition. What is coalition? You can talk about coalition when CPC and AC and some PDP members went to form another party, that you can call coalition,” he said.

According to him, the outcome of the recently conducted by-elections in 13 states across the country, Nigerians are not looking up to the ADC.

“From what happened in the by-election, how can you say Nigerians are looking up to them (ADC)?.”

Asked if that was why he urged Nigerians not to vote for the ADC in the forthcoming election, the minister said yes, “because they have nothing to show.”

Wike said it’s not enough for coalition members, who have held elective positions previously, to tell Nigerians, ‘I will do this’ without showing their track records.

The FCT Minister stated that, among the current politicians in the ADC, there is none he has not invited to Rivers State to commission projects when he was governor of the state.

Vanguard News