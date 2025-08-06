‘The Walking Dead’ actress Kelley Mack dies at 33

Actress and filmmaker Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy on the ninth season of The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 33 after battling glioma of the central nervous system.

She passed away on Saturday in her hometown of Cincinnati, her family announced on her Instagram page.

Mack portrayed Addy, a resident of the Hilltop Colony, during the 2018–2019 season of AMC’s hit series. Her acting career also included appearances on 9-1-1 (Fox, 2019) and Chicago Med (NBC, 2022), in addition to extensive work in commercials for brands like Dr Pepper (as a resident of the fictional Fansville), Budweiser, Dairy Queen, Chick-fil-A, Eli Lilly, Ross Stores, and Rakuten, the last of which she appeared in alongside her mother.

She also contributed to voice work, including serving as the voice match for Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and reprising the role in a 2024 Hyundai Ioniq commercial.

Her film credits include Broadcast Signal Intrusion (2021), Delicate Arch (2024), and the upcoming Universal (2025), where she also held the title of executive producer.

A longtime resident of Los Angeles, Mack spent the past 11 years living and working in the city’s entertainment industry.

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow on July 10, 1992, in Cincinnati, she was the eldest of three siblings. She spent her formative years in several cities including Wyoming and Mount Lookout in Ohio; Ellisville, Missouri; Avon, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Hinsdale, Illinois.

Her passion for storytelling emerged early, sparked by receiving a mini video camera as a child. She began acting in commercials and earned recognition for her performance in The Elephant Garden (2008), winning an award from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. The film also won the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and later obtained a degree in Cinematography from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in 2014.

Beyond acting, she collaborated with her mother on several screenplays, including On the Black, a 1950s-era baseball drama inspired by her maternal grandparents’ college days at Ohio University.

Her family described her as multitalented and full of life. “Her vibrant spirit, creative passion and dedication to storytelling left an indelible mark on those who knew her and the audiences she captivated through her work,” they said.

An avid college tennis player, Mack also enjoyed hiking, pickleball, biking, piano, travel, fantasy football, bourbon, stuffed animals, and country music. Her loved ones also fondly remembered her love for British accents, dark chocolate, and her status as a self-described lifelong smoker.

She is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay; sister Kathryn; brother Parker, who is also an actor; grandparents Lois and Larry; and her “dearest boyfriend,” Logan.

A memorial service will be held on August 16 at 1 p.m. at the Glendale Lyceum in Glendale, Ohio. A separate celebration of her life is being planned for her friends and colleagues in Los Angeles.