The unjustified attacks on Onoh’s defence of Tinubu

By Adolphus Ude

A lot of sentiments have been expressed by some individuals particularly, of persons of Igbo origin, attacking the former campaign spokesman of President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Josef Onoh on his defenses of the Tinubu administration.

I’ve been provoked by the sentimental attacks, and I wish to submit, subtly, that as a proud son of Igbo land and a committed Nigerian, Onoh’s steadfast support for Presiden Tinubu reflects not only his personal conviction but also the enduring values of unity, integrity, and dedication to Nigeria’s progress that he has upheld throughout his political journey.

The assertion that loyalty and respect are absent from Igbo culture is a stereotype that crumbles under the weight of history and evidence. The Igbo people have consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to shared causes, from the sacrifices of our forebears in Nigeria’s struggle for independence to the resilience shown in rebuilding the Igbo communities in post-Nigeria civil war.

Although the average Igbo tends to react with emotions in their political choices rather than calculated strategies, which has continuously jeopardized our political progress, Onoh’s loyalty to President Tinubu is a continuation of this legacy—a deliberate choice rooted in the belief that Tinubu’s vision for a united, prosperous Nigeria aligns with the aspirations of all Nigerians, including the Igbo.

As the Southeast spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 presidential campaign, Onoh championed President Tinubu’s agenda not out of blind allegiance or reward of a political appointment but from a deep-seated conviction in his capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges, including the marginalization concerns of the Southeast.

His role as Executive Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority and his earlier service in the Enugu State House of Assembly demonstrate his commitment to transformative leadership and public service—values that mirror the President’s dedication to national renewal.

Onoh’s decision to support the APC and President Tinubu, despite his roots in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was not a betrayal of heritage as he was constantly accused of by almost all south Easterns, but a bold step toward fostering inclusivity and collaboration across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

Loyalty, for Onoh, is not mere deference but a principled stand to uphold what is just and progressive. It is the same loyalty that drove him to advocate for infrastructure development in Enugu, such as the modernization of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and urban decongestion projects, ensuring that the Southeast contributes to and benefits from Nigeria’s growth.

His Igbo heritage, far from lacking respect or loyalty, is defined by a culture of resilience, community, and honor—qualities he brought to his support for President Tinubu’s administration. He stands by Tinubu as a partner in building a Nigeria where every region thrives, proving that loyalty is not only part of Igbo culture but a cornerstone of the Igbo contribution to the nation’s greatness irrespective of the name callings and negativity he is currently receiving from various quarters.

Smear campaigns and threats especially from my Igbo brothers and sisters for his defense for the president against the statements of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi whom I know Onoh holds in high esteem together with His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi; it doesn’t restrain his decision and choice to support, promote the policies, and defend the administration of President Tinubu until the end of his term as president of Nigeria.

In Theodore Roosevelt Speech, ‘Citizenship in a Republic,’ delivered in 1910, Roosevelt said, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who strives, who dares greatly, and who perseveres, who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Therefore, Onoh’s support for President Tinubu keeps a date with destiny and may be part of his legacy which will never be defined by reward or non reward with political appointments. It could rather be a legacy of loyalty and service to country at a period values have been eroded by political gratifications in place of integrity. Josef Onoh remains his father’s son!

Comrade Ude, former APC chairman, writes from Enugu State