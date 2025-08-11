‘The Sound Serves the Story’ – King Ojem on making music that reflects real life

In a country rich with musical talent and culture, breaking through the noise takes more than just talent, it takes purpose. That’s exactly what King Ojem brings to the table.

Known for his genre-bending style and emotional depth, King Ojem is not your average new-school artist.

The Lagos-based rapper , singer , and songwriter is building a brand around storytelling, soul, and sound. Whether it’s the joy of love, the pain of heartbreak, or the carefree moments in between, his music feels personal yet relatable.

Born and raised in Lagos, Ojem’s real name is Emmanuel Ojo. He hails from Owan West in Edo State and studied Computer Science at Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State. His love for music was born in the church, where he joined the choir at age 10 but it was his father’s impressive stash of old records, filled with everything from Ebenezer Obey to Michael Jackson that opened his

ears to sounds beyond his immediate environment.

“I’ve always been drawn to sounds that tell stories” he explains.

“That’s why I don’t stick to one genre. If the story needs Afro rhythm, I go there. If it needs rap or R&B energy, I give it that. The

sound serves the story.”

In 2019, he released Yung Dxcksn, a cover that introduced his voice and style. Fast forward to 2023, King Ojem began sharing original music that reflected more of who he was becoming. His singles PIM PIM, Newbie, and Favorite High offer a look into his emotions, thoughts, and view of life as a

young Nigerian navigating art and identity.

Unlike many artists who chase what’s trending, Ojem draws from within. He’s inspired by artists like Don T oliver , Post Malone, Nasty C, Skepta, and Victony, all of whom bring strong narrative energy to their sound.

Beyond the music, King Ojem is building something deeper , a community of listeners who connect with his truth. He isn ’ t afraid to explore topics like what it feels like to be the one at fault in a breakup or how indulgence can be a coping mechanism.

His music is a mirror to real life and in a time when authenticity is often filtered or polished for clicks, King Ojem is offering something rare: honesty.