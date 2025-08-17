The Power of Purpose: How Tonya Lawani inspires next generation of leaders

In a world where many talk about opportunities but few dare to seize them, Tonya Lawani stands as proof that vision, resilience and discipline can transform humble beginnings into a legacy of impact. As the dynamic Group Chief Executive of SEAL Group, her career spans more than two decades across manufacturing, advertising, hospitality, retail and branding, fields in which she has not only built thriving businesses but also redefined industry standards.

Raised in Kaduna by parents who instilled discipline and an entrepreneurial spirit, Tonya’s journey began with a simple trading venture as an undergraduate at Ahmadu Bello University. Today, she leads one of Nigeria’s most versatile conglomerates, with subsidiaries that serve global brands and create jobs for thousands. A Lagos Business School alumna, with further training at Harvard University and the Chartered Institute of Directors, she embodies the rare blend of academic excellence, practical innovation and people-centred leadership.

In this exclusive interview with Esther Onyegbula, Tonya opens up about her childhood influences, the bold steps that defined her career, the challenges of navigating male-dominated industries and her vision for empowering the next generation of African leaders.

A glimpse into your educational and family background, your career journey

I was born to Prince S.E.A. Lawani and Mrs Omoyeme Lawani (retired DCP), the youngest of seven siblings. Although I hail from Edo State, I was born and raised in Kaduna. For my secondary education, I attended Federal Government Girls’ College, Bwari, Abuja. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and later completed my MBA at the Metropolitan School of Business and Management in the United Kingdom.

Driven by a desire to enhance my leadership skills, I enrolled in the Owner Manager Programme (OMP 17) at Lagos Business School. I also attended the Company Direction Course (The Effective Director) at the Chartered Institute of Directors, where I am a member. Additionally, I have taken several management and leadership courses at Harvard University, including Contract Law, Strategic Project Management and Data Visualisation.

I am a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience. My journey began as a university undergraduate with a passion for trading, which helped me develop essential business skills. Today, I serve as the Group Chief Executive of SEAL Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests in manufacturing, advertising, hospitality, retail, medical equipment procurement and supplies, print media, branding and general merchandising. I oversee the operations of all its subsidiaries, including Virgin Vie Angel Limited, The Virgin Hospitality Company, ABC Inflatables Nigeria Ltd, Expose Et Al Limited and The Quick Print Shop Limited.

Casting your mind back, was there anything in your childhood that prepared you for your current status?

My parents instilled discipline and an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age, encouraging me to see opportunities where others saw obstacles. Even as an undergraduate, I began trading, an experience that taught me to be resourceful and a risk-taker.

What past experiences, achievements and lessons shaped your journey?

My entrepreneurial journey began as an undergraduate at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where I pursued my passion for business through trading. After graduating with a degree in Economics, I was driven by a strong desire to empower Nigerians and create wealth.

In 2005, I founded Virgin Vie Angel Limited (VVA), a corporate branding and merchandising company. Establishing VVA taught me the importance of innovation and consistency, principles that continue to guide my businesses.

In 2006, I ventured into advertising by launching ABC Inflatables Nigeria Limited, which pioneered the use of inflatables for brand advertising in Nigeria. This bold step required courage, creativity and the ability to educate the market.

In 2010, I established The Virgin Hospitality Company, which has become a trusted partner for more than 1,000 hotels, significantly shaping Nigeria’s hospitality branding landscape.

Over time, I recognised the importance of controlling the value chain to ensure quality and efficiency. This led me to create The Quick Print Shop Limited, enabling SEAL Group to meet its own production needs and provide printing solutions to top organisations nationwide.

Each milestone has reinforced the value of resilience, adaptability, vision and the importance of building a strong team.

How has your upbringing influenced you?

Growing up in Kaduna while hailing from Edo State taught me the value of inclusivity and broad perspectives. Being fluent in Hausa, English and French helped me connect with diverse communities and deepened my appreciation for cultural richness.

My family instilled discipline, hard work and integrity, values that remain my compass. They taught me that true success is not measured by personal achievement but by the impact we make on others. This belief fuels my dedication to mentorship, social impact initiatives and empowering young entrepreneurs.

What were the biggest challenges you encountered in the early phase of your career?

Starting out as a young woman entrepreneur in Nigeria came with unique challenges. In male-dominated industries, I had to continually prove my competence through commitment and performance.

The unpredictable Nigerian business environment also posed hurdles such as inconsistent policies, infrastructure gaps and regulatory bottlenecks. Access to finance and building trust with large corporate clients were major obstacles in the early years.

Additionally, introducing inflatables into advertising required educating clients and shifting entrenched mindsets, a process that demanded persistence.

Tell us about SEAL Group. What are its achievements and impact under your leadership?

SEAL Group is a conglomerate built on innovation, excellence and value creation. Its subsidiaries include Virgin Vie Angel Limited, The Virgin Hospitality Company, ABC Inflatables Nigeria Limited, Expose Et Al Limited and The Quick Print Shop Limited.

Under my leadership, SEAL Group has become a trusted partner for leading brands such as Dangote Group, GlaxoSmithKline, MTN, UBA, Airtel and Eko Hotels & Suites.

Beyond commercial success, SEAL Group has contributed significantly to job creation and capacity building, offering employment and development opportunities that have empowered thousands of young Nigerians.

We have also set new benchmarks in branding, advertising, hospitality and printing, helping to redefine corporate identity and communication strategies in Nigeria.

What keeps you motivated?

My motivation comes from solving business challenges, creating opportunities and making a positive impact. I am equally driven by the desire to mentor and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

How would you describe your leadership style?

My leadership is purpose-driven, focused on people, and rooted in innovation and integrity.

What are the most important lessons you have learned?

I have learned that resilience is one of an entrepreneur’s greatest assets. Integrity is non-negotiable; it sustains relationships and builds a lasting legacy.

Continuous learning is also crucial. The world is evolving, and one must adapt and grow to remain relevant. Finally, success is not built alone. Surrounding yourself with a strong, diverse and supportive team is critical for long-term achievement.

What is your advice to young people struggling with setbacks and failure?

Your struggles do not define your potential. Every challenge is an opportunity to grow stronger and wiser. Failure is not the end; it is a stepping stone. Believe in your dreams, stay committed to your values and remember that success is built step by step, often from the lessons of defeat.

What legacy would you like to be known for?

I want to be remembered as a visionary who established sustainable and impactful enterprises in Africa, while inspiring and empowering generations. I aspire to be a leader who champions innovation, creates jobs, mentors young leaders and contributes to Africa’s socio-economic transformation. Beyond business, I want my legacy to embody courage, generosity and a steadfast commitment to uplifting others.

Are there other areas of your work you would like to highlight?

I am passionate about social impact and community building. I have organised initiatives such as the Lagos Enterprise Summit and the HSE Summit, both designed to address key issues and inspire action on entrepreneurship, health and safety.

I also advocate for wellness and recreation as essential to leadership and productivity. I enjoy sports like squash and golf, which help me maintain balance.

As the author of the iSucceed Business Planner, I provide tools to support entrepreneurs and business leaders in achieving their goals. Authorship: Creator of the iSucceed Business Planner, a productivity tool used nationwide. Summit Leadership: Convener of Lagos Enterprise Summit and HSE Summit (2019), each drawing over 3,000 participants. Advocacy: Vocal advocate for gender equality, access to capital and mentorship, particularly for female founders. Board Service: Member of the Chartered Institute of Directors; board roles across Corona Schools Trust Council, Dangote Group, NASCON Allied Industries Plc and various MSMEs.