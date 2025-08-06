The Power of Punctuation – Small Marks but Big Impact, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

You’ve probably heard the joke about the panda who “eats, shoots and leaves” versus one who “eats shoots and leaves.” One comma changes a violent panda into a vegetarian one. Funny? Yes. But in the real world, punctuation mistakes can cost you credibility, opportunities, and even relationships.

Good punctuation can go a long way when it comes to job hunting and being taken seriously at work. The average recruiter spends about 7.4 seconds scanning a resume, so the last thing you need is for them to get hung up on a comma or apostrophe you put in the wrong place.

Whether you’re a student crafting your first cover letter, a journalist meeting deadlines, or a corporate professional sending that crucial email, mastering basic punctuation isn’t about being perfect—it’s about being clear, credible, and confident.

What’s the Big Three that Matter Most?

1. The Apostrophe Crisis

Based on comments and responses from readers and listeners, apostrophes are among the most common punctuation mistakes that irritate people the most: You don’t use apostrophes to make words into plurals.

Here’s the simple truth: Apostrophes have two jobs—showing possession and marking contractions. That’s it.

For possession: “Sarah’s laptop,” “the company’s policy,” “students’ complaints” (multiple students). But here’s the tricky part: “Its” and “it’s.” To say something belongs to it, you say ‘its’ without an apostrophe, as in ‘Its house’. It’s with an apostrophe always means it is.

Never use apostrophes for plurals. It’s “two pizzas,” not “two pizza’s.” Period.

2. The Comma Dilemma

Commas are the most challenging aspect of English grammar. Even the pros can make punctuation mistakes in this regard. If you place or use the wrong commas incorrectly, you may confuse your readers.

What’s the most important comma rule? Use one before joining words like “and,” “but,” or “so” when connecting two complete thoughts: “The meeting ran late, but we finished the agenda.”

In emails, always put a comma after greetings: “Hi John,” not “Hi John.” Perhaps the most common mistake in letter writing is the missing comma after hi or hello and before the name of the person. Most people omit the comma after the greeting, even in formal emails. But there should be a comma before the person’s name in a salutation.

3. The Quotation Mark Jumble

People seem to think that quotation marks can go anywhere, but, of course, they can’t. Use them for actual quotes and titles, not for emphasis. Don’t write: The meeting is “mandatory.” Just write: The meeting is mandatory.

Let’s Add Some Polish to Your Emails

Your email signature says more about you than you think. End with “Best regards,” (comma included), then your name. No punctuation needed after your name.

Subject lines don’t need periods. “Meeting Tomorrow” works perfectly—”Meeting Tomorrow.” looks odd.

Unless your publisher’s guidelines say you should use two spaces between sentences, or you’re doing some experiment, type a single space between sentences. The double-space rule died with typewriters. You get what I mean?

Here are some tips for instant improvement:

1.Stop overthinking semicolons. The semi-colon is perhaps the most difficult sign of punctuation to use accurately. If in doubt, avoid using it and convert the added material into a new sentence. When in doubt, use a period instead. No one ever got fired for using too many periods.

2. Master the colon. Use it to introduce lists: “Bring three things: pens, paper, and patience.” Simple.

3. Tame exclamation points. It’s great to be enthusiastic, and it’s great to share your enthusiasm. But it’s not great to overdo the exclamation points. Most people we’ve spoken with say that one or two exclamation points in an email is the absolute maximum.

Why This Actually Matters

“A poorly written document affects your credibility,” experts say. “It doesn’t have to be perfect. If you are missing a comma here or there, people will barely notice.” However, when the mistakes accumulate, it sends a message of laziness and incompetence.

Based on recent surveys, spelling errors seem to be viewed even more seriously in the workplace than you’d think. Spelling and grammar mistakes are unacceptable. In the survey, 65% of participants said such mistakes were unacceptable, with only 18.6% saying the opposite.

The stakes are real. Poor grammar obscures or even changes meaning sometimes, which can result in misunderstanding and bad outcomes. In conversation, reliance on slang or non-standard grammar can create an entirely wrong impression.

But here’s something fascinating: Language—including definitions of words, use of punctuation, and meanings attributed to visual symbols—is constantly evolving in response to the changing context of human communication. Since many Zoomers grew up communicating digitally and through text, it is both normal and expected that they have developed unique methods for incorporating and interpreting tone and intention.

Some baby boomers send text messages in all caps, which younger generations interpret as shouting. Another is how older generations use one exclamation mark to convey a very high level of positive or negative emotion, adhering to traditional grammar guides. In contrast, younger generations feel compelled to use three or more exclamation points (!!!) to adequately express their enthusiasm. ?

The lesson? Know your audience and context. Formal business email? Traditional rules apply. Casual team chat? Some flexibility is fine.

What Now? Suggested Action Plan

1. Focus on the big three: apostrophes, commas, and quotation marks. Master these, and you’ll eliminate 80% of your punctuation problems.

2. Pause before sending. Right after you write something, your brain will still be familiar with what you’ve just written – so it might not identify errors, no matter how hard you look. Take a few hours (or even a day or two) away from your writing, then come back to it with fresh eyes.

3. Read aloud. Your ear often catches what your eye misses.

4. Keep it simple. When in doubt, choose clarity over complexity.

Takeaway Points

Grammatical norms are important for effective and clear communication. Perfect punctuation won’t make you successful, but sloppy punctuation can definitely hold you back.

Is the goal perfection? Far from it. It’s communication. Every properly placed comma, every correctly used apostrophe, every well-timed period helps your ideas land clearly in your reader’s mind. Do not let a misplaced apostrophe be the reason someone stops taking you seriously. Master these basics, and you’ll write with confidence, knowing your punctuation is working for you, not against you. Your ideas deserve that much.

*Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited. She teaches communication skills and writes weekly on language mastery for professional success. Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]