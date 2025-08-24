The highest cash a guy has ever given me is ₦115 million — Diamoe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian social media influencer and content creator Diamoe recently opened up about her personal life, business ventures, and relationships in an interview with Egungun of Lagos. At just 21 years old, the Edo State-born influencer revealed, “The highest cash a guy has ever given to me is ₦115 million.”

Diamoe also talked about her entrepreneurial journey. She owns a skincare brand and proudly announced that she bought a house worth ₦170 million this year. Reflecting on her early success, she shared, “I made my first ten million when I was 17.”

Her influence has taken her across several countries including Ghana, Italy, Lebanon, Mauritius, and Cape Town, highlighting her rising profile as a young businesswoman and social media figure.

When discussing her love life, Diamoe was candid about recent heartbreak. “I was in a relationship six months ago, but I caught him cheating several times. You know how men are. I’m not really ready to settle down with anyone at the moment,” she explained.