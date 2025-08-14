The Companion calls for attitudinal change, youth entrepreneurship

‎The Companion, has called on Nigerians to embrace a positive shift in mindset to tackle the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

‎In a statement issued at the end of its two-day Elective Conference of 2025, the association of Muslim men in business and the professions called on all Nigerian youths to get engaged with current socio-economic developments playing out so fast with all the seriousness they can muster to emerge as successful and happy stakeholders.

The statement signed by its new Director of Public Affairs, Professor Tunde Musibau Akanni, was made at the end of the Association’s three-day National Elective Conference, held from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10, 2025, at Peace Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The event was attended by members from across the country, and graced by distinguished traditional rulers including the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, and the Aala of Ilala, Oba Abdulfatai Oladega Talabi.

‎Speaking on the conference theme, “Thriving Amidst Adversity: Strategies for Survival in Nigeria’s Challenging Economy,” the keynoter, Dr. Sulayman Ibrahim urged Nigerians to shun corruption, adopt prudent lifestyles, and explore sustainable entrepreneurship. The conference further encouraged Nigerian youths to be creative, diligent, and innovative rather than being reactionary to prevailing economic realities.

‎In the ensuing resolutions contained in the communique derived from the conference, The Companion urged the government to, among others,

‎Provide infrastructure and improve security to attract investments and boost Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

‎Formulate business-friendly economic policies that ensure fairness and inclusivity.

‎The Association ratified a nine-member Board of Trustees for The Companion Zakat and Zadaqah Foundation, headed by former National Amir Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike, and resolved to grant its youth wing, The Dawn, operational autonomy while mentoring members for seamless integration into the main body.

‎The conference ended with the inauguration of a new National Executive Council led by Imam Nojeem Jimoh as National Amir, alongside other elected officers.

‎The Association expressed appreciation to all dignitaries, guests, and participants who contributed to the success of the 1447AH (2025) National Elective Conference.

Vanguard News