The Children’s Art Gallery partners with FAAN to showcase young Nigerian talent at MMIA

By Onyeka Ezike

The Children’s Art Gallery, a platform dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and showcasing children’s creativity, recently partnered with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to promote Nigerian art through its first large-scale exhibition at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The exhibition featured 35 vibrant works from emerging young talents including Zizah O, Fiyinfoluwa Adeniji, Toni Dada, Preye Azazi, Chidera Iheanacho, and the Children Living with Cancer Foundation (CLCWF). Particularly notable were the expressive paintings of 12-year-old Fiyin Adeniji, whose work marked by innocence and optimism captured the attention of FAAN’s visionary Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku.

“This partnership with FAAN sends a powerful message. It affirms that children’s art belongs in public spaces and deserves a global audience.” said Segun Oni, The Gallery’s Founder.

Through the gallery, children from diverse backgrounds; many of whom have never had a platform, are now sharing their stories, building confidence, and finding healing through art. The gallery champions the belief that creativity knows no age, diagnosis, or background, becoming a haven for inclusive artistic expression.

Mr Oni is a passionate advocate for childhood expression. Under his leadership, the gallery has evolved into a sanctuary where young talents are celebrated with the reverence typically reserved for established artists.

What began as a personal project has grown into a global movement. The gallery welcomes children from underserved communities and neurodiverse backgrounds, providing a space where the paintbrush becomes a voice and the sketchbook a safe haven. Confidence grows, healing begins, and lives are transformed, one canvas at a time.

“We believe every child is an artist, and we are excited to continue nurturing and guiding them on their journey to becoming masters of their craft,” added Saheedat Lawal, Gallery Manager and Lead Curator at The Children’s Art Gallery

The gallery expressed deep gratitude to FAAN for what it called a “forward-thinking initiative” and is committed to a long-term collaboration with other Aviation participants to elevate youth creativity nationwide. It is also seeking new partnerships; public and private; to further support young artists in pursuing careers in the arts.

FAAN’s partnership reflects a bold creative direction, infusing transit spaces with cultural meaning and transforming everyday journeys into opportunities for inspiration. By showcasing children’s imagination in such a high-profile setting, FAAN is reimagining what airports can be: places of beauty, storytelling, and wonder.

The MMIA exhibition is more than an artistic achievement; it’s a cultural milestone. Over 500,000 passengers experienced the children’s artwork over the 30 day exhibition period. This would make it the most widely viewed exhibition in a 30 day period in Nigeria’s recent history.

This record-setting visibility sends a powerful message: children’s voices matter, and their creativity belongs on the world stage.