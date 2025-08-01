The AltBank leads 300-strong march to combat plastic pollution in Lagos

From left: Dr. Jekwu Ozoemene, Group Executive at The Alternative Bank (AltBank); Chinyere Onyido, representative, Yaba Market Association; Bisi Shonibare, Director, Partnerships, Grant Management and Innovation, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); Aramide Olaniyan, Head, Customer Care and Corporate Engagement Department, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA); Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director, South, AltBank; Bunmi Ajiboye, Chairperson, Sterling Sustainability Working Group, and Fatai Tella, Chief Operating Officer, AltBank, at the Walk4ZeroPlastic event organised by The Alternative Bank in Lagos… recently.

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In demonstration of its commitment to environmental sustainability, The Alternative Bank, alongside the Sterling Sustainability Working Group, has organised the Walk4ZeroPlastic march, engaging over 300 volunteers in the battle against plastic pollution.

From left: Dr. Jekwu Ozoemene, Group Executive at The Alternative Bank (AltBank); Chinyere Onyido, representative, Yaba Market Association; Bisi Shonibare, Director, Partnerships, Grant Management and Innovation, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); Aramide Olaniyan, Head, Customer Care and Corporate Engagement Department, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA); Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director, South, AltBank; Bunmi Ajiboye, Chairperson, Sterling Sustainability Working Group, and Fatai Tella, Chief Operating Officer, AltBank, at the Walk4ZeroPlastic event organised by The Alternative Bank in Lagos… recently.

The walk, which climaxed at the Tejuosho market in Lagos, saw the recovery of several tonnes of waste while fostering meaningful conversations about sustainable waste disposal and long-term environmental change.

The Walk4ZeroPlastic campaign is a community-driven initiative designed to raise awareness about the ongoing environmental crisis caused by plastic waste, particularly in Lagos’ high-density markets.

The symbolic walk brought together employees, volunteers, market leaders, traders, residents, as well as key government and private sector stakeholders to tackle the issue head-on, with a focus not only on immediate clean-up but also on shifting public perception around waste management and recycling practices.

Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director, South, at The Alternative Bank, said: “This initiative is a testament to our collective commitment to a cleaner and healthier Lagos. We believe that through consistent, community-driven action like this, we can tackle plastic pollution at its roots. At its core, it is about creating sustainable habits and making a real difference in people’s lives. The Alternative Bank is proud to lead this charge and collaborate with dedicated partners who share our vision.”

Partners of the Walk4ZeroPlastic initiative include the Sterling ONE Foundation, Wastebanc, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Rite Foods, Africa Clean-up Initiative, and Foodbank.

As part of the initiative, The Alternative Bank made a significant contribution to Tejuosho market by donating plastic waste bins at strategic locations across the market.

The bins will assist in the efforts of LAWMA to streamline waste collection, sorting, and disposal, promoting responsible habits in the community.

The bank’s donation of the bins is an integral part of the campaign’s focus on sustainable, long-term solutions to plastic waste in Lagos.

Echoing the importance of the collective action. Bunmi Ajiboye, Chairperson of the Sterling Sustainability Working Group, said: “The Walk4ZeroPlastic campaign marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to address plastic pollution in Lagos. While we celebrate the physical cleanup that has taken place today, the real victory lies in the lasting impact this campaign will have on the community’s mindset.

“Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we’re proud to be part of a movement that is making tangible progress towards a cleaner future.”

The event also saw robust sensitisation efforts on proper refuse disposal methods and waste sorting.

Volunteers and participants engaged directly with marketgoers and traders to highlight the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic materials. These efforts are aimed at creating long-term change in how residents and traders approach waste, reducing the amount of plastic waste ending up in Lagos’ streets and water systems.

Hon. Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, represented by Adeoye Babajide, Director, Waste Management, lauded The Alternative Bank for laying down a marker for the private sector in driving sustainable change.

“I want to commend and appreciate The Alternative Bank, a member of the Sterling Group, for their exemplary contribution and collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources in achieving the successful management of used plastics and ultimately ensuring environmental sustainability and protection in Lagos.

“The organisers should be applauded as an example for other private organisations to emulate,” he said.

In recent years, the Lagos State Government has taken significant steps to combat plastic pollution. In January 2024, the state imposed a ban on single-use plastics, including Styrofoam and plastic bags, with the full enforcement of the ban starting in July 2025. This legislation, spearheaded by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste while encouraging the adoption of sustainable alternatives. The state is also collaborating with organisations like the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) to set up public recycling hubs and improve waste management systems.