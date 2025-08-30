TAAI to honour under-40 entrepreneurs in Tanzania

The Achievers Awards International (TAAI) has announced that preparations are in top gear to celebrate outstanding global achievers and entrepreneurs at its 2025 Under-40 Entrepreneurs Awards and Conference, scheduled to hold from October 7 to 11 at the Golden Tulip, Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Themed “Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: Innovative Leadership, Resilience and Thriving Through Change,” this year’s edition will not only celebrate excellence and innovation but also present participants with the unique “Zanzibar Experience.”

Speaking on the objectives of the event, TAAI Founder Joy Osusu said the awards were designed to unite trailblazers from across the world.

“The event will celebrate excellence, innovation, and impactful contributions in business, leadership, and community development,” she noted.

Among the distinguished awardees are the First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow; Amb. Dr. Bunmi Obakoya; HRH Dr. Maryam Elisha (Sarauniyar Matan Rafin Zuru); Christian Ochiagha; Chinenye Nnebe; John Merry (Beauty Goddess), among others.

The conference will also feature keynote addresses and panel discussions led by global industry leaders such as Hon. Donald Peterson, PhD, Special Adviser to the Delta State Government on Entrepreneurship Development; Dr. Aleesha Adatia, Head of Oncology at C-Care International Hospital, Kampala; and Tanzanian actress and philanthropist Agness Suleiman Kahamba, Founder of Tupaze Sauti Foundation.

Highlights of the summit include networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, and changemakers to collaborate, inductions and special recognitions of exceptional leaders making global impact, and the official launch of The Achievers Chronicles Magazine International, a new publication showcasing innovators, visionaries, and changemakers shaping industries worldwide.

According to organisers, the magazine will spotlight resilience, innovation, and social responsibility, with a special focus on top female achievers thriving across different sectors.

TAAI emphasised that the awards go beyond recognition, serving as a platform for cross-cultural exchange, peace-building, and promotion of Nigeria’s culture and tourism on the global stage.

The organisers also issued a call for contributors to share personal and professional stories in upcoming editions of the magazine, as part of its mission to empower and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.