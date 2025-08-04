TFN empowers 389 leaders transforming education in Nigeria

By Elizabeth Osayande

A non-profit organisation committed to transforming education in Nigeria, especially in underserved communities, recently celebrated the graduation of its seventh cohort of transformative leaders, 311 dedicated Fellows and the fourth cohort of 87 School Leaders dedicated to the improvement of education, at a memorable ceremony held at Greensprings School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the national movement to end educational inequity. With their official entry into the TFN Alumni community, these 398 exceptional individuals reaffirmed their collective commitment to building a Nigeria where every child has access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive.

Over the past two years, this graduating class has made remarkable strides in transforming learning experiences for thousands of children across 203 public schools in Ogun State. But their impact extends far beyond the classroom walls. Collectively, they designed and implemented 133 “Be The Change Projects”, addressing critical community issues including educational injustice, environmental degradation, youth unemployment, peacebuilding, and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Molade Adeniyi charged the graduates to continue their leadership journey beyond the classroom, shaping policies, leading businesses, and serving communities with the same unwavering commitment to equity that defined their time in the Fellowship.

The Commencement Speaker, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria also brought a message that was both timely and bold. She laid out the TRCN’s vision for the future of teaching in Nigeria, a future filled with timely reform and bold strides. Speaking directly to the graduating Fellows, she charged them to carry with them the 4 Cs as they step into the next chapter: critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration. She urged them not to stand aside, but to stay connected, stay involved, and become part of the movement transforming the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2017, Teach For Nigeria has deployed 2,463 Fellows to classrooms across Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, and Oyo States and trained 20,000 teachers across 29 Nigerian states, positively impacting thousands of children and communities. With this new cohort joining the Alumni network, the TFN movement grows stronger, united by a shared vision of equity, justice, and opportunity for every Nigerian child.