Tetracore accelerates Nigeria’s cleaner energy drive

Tetracore Energy Group Limited has accelerated Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and affordable energy in alignment with the Presidential CNG Initiative, Pi-CNG, with the commissioning of its Phase II Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, facility in Ogun State.

The organisation has expanded its total delivery capacity to 6.2 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day with this facility.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Programme Executive at Tetracore Energy Group, Oladayo Williams, described it as a reflection of Tetracore’s commitment to providing clean, cost-effective and reliable energy solutions.

Williams said: “This facility strengthens our ability to support Nigeria’s industries, transport sector, and power needs, while contributing to the country’s broader economic growth in alignment with the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) .”

The facility incorporates advanced safety measures, including automated leak detection systems, continuous pressure monitoring, and international-standard QHSE protocols.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Billgas, one of Tetracore’s major strategic partners, said: “We are delighted to partner with Tetracore on this landmark project. This facility is a clear demonstration of what is possible when industry leaders share a common vision for cleaner, more sustainable energy. We are proud of this collaboration and excited about the opportunities it creates for Nigeria’s energy and transportation sectors.”

Tetracore’s integrated energy infrastructure, combining the expanded CNG compression station with state-of-the-art Mobile Refilling Units, ensures an uninterrupted supply of compressed natural gas. These new volumes have positioned Tetracore to meet the growing energy demands of large-scale commercial offtakers such as AYM Shafa, Optimal Energy, Pi-CNG Buses and Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, with whom Tetracore has established a strategic partnership for the supply of 400,000 standard cubic meters (SCM) of CNG to support its expanding logistics operations, as well as other Auto CNG users nationwide.

This accessibility directly supports Nigeria’s energy transition objectives and aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to promote natural gas as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels.