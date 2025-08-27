Terrorism: African defence chiefs vow to strengthen regional security, intelligence sharing

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chiefs of Defence Staff of African Countries have resolved to strengthen regional security frameworks, intelligence sharing, and joint operations as the key to overcoming terrorism, trafficking, piracy, and cyber warfare across the continent.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who made this known at the end of the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that this was the resolution reached by the continent’s top military brass.

He emphasised that “porous borders remained one of the biggest enablers of insecurity on the continent, thereby making regional cooperation unavoidable.”

He said, “In the first plenary of this summit discussed the need for more effective border management and regional security cooperation.

“During this discussion, we recognise that porous borders fuel terrorism, trafficking and armed banditry and we stress the need for integrated security frameworks to address these challenges.

“It was evident from our discussions that integrated security frameworks, intelligence sharing, and coordinated joint operations are the only effective ways to defeat these threats. Terrorism anywhere in Africa is a threat to peace everywhere in Africa.”

Gen Musa said, “The meeting provided an opportunity for Africa’s top military leaders to build personal and professional relationships that could enhance operational synergy in the field.

“We have recognised that our strongest defence is strategic collaboration. This Summit is a declaration of Africa’s determination to take ownership of its peace, stability, and future.

“We explored key areas, including defence collaboration, intelligence sharing, joint training, investing in indigenous technologies, and youth engagement.

“Through our discussions, we reaffirmed our collective strengths in the face of complex challenges like terrorism, autonomy, criminal Power Conflict, Criticism, terrorism piracy and cyber warfare.”

“The summit also examined how new technologies such as artificial intelligence could be deployed in bolstering early warning systems, improving situational awareness, and disrupting hostile networks.

“Africa must now take practical steps to implement the ideas discussed.

“I urge us all not to let these rich discussions remain within these conference halls. Let us effectively translate our recommendations into policies, strategies, and joint actions. This summit must be a turning point for decisive and collective action.”

Musa stated that the summit, which brought together defence chiefs from across the continent, also emphasised the need for countries to move beyond bilateral ties to broader, collective arrangements.

He announced that an international defence exhibition would be held in Lagos next year, adding that it would enable countries to showcase regional capabilities and expand defence partnerships.

“Let this summit be a turning point for decisive and collective actions as we plan towards the next summit,” Musa said.