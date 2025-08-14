Tension in RTEAN as secretary-general faces suspension amid leadership row

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has been thrown into a leadership crisis following the suspension of its Secretary-General, Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim Adeniyi, over allegations of misconduct and breach of trust.

Adeniyi, however, has rejected the move, describing it as illegitimate and insisting he remains in office.

The decision to suspend Adeniyi was announced on Thursday after an Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Association’s National Secretariat.

Presiding over the meeting, the Deputy National President (Administration), Muhammad Abu Bakr Bishara, said the action was taken in line with the Association’s constitution and commitment to transparency.

“The NEC resolved that Mr. Adeniyi’s actions constituted misconduct and a breach of trust. In the best interest of the Association, he has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a thorough investigation,” Bishara said.

In response, Adeniyi dismissed the suspension and questioned its legality in an exclusive interview with Vanguard.

“I was not suspended; I remain the National Secretary-General. Is there any letter to that effect? Who are the purported people claiming to have suspended me from office?” he queried.

Adeniyi’s defiance has deepened tensions within the Association, casting doubts on the legitimacy of the current leadership and the suspension process.

To probe the allegations, a seven-member Investigative Committee has been set up, chaired by Dr. Barrister Samuel Agbede, with Hon. Adamu Zubairu Jalaluddeen as Secretary.

Other members are Adamu Bulama, Alhaji Salman Ayoku, Chief Ifie Orabor, and Alhaji Musa Zuba.

Bishara said the panel would examine all claims, invite the parties involved, and submit a report within two months.

“The committee’s terms of reference include investigating all allegations, inviting and hearing all parties concerned, and submitting a written report of findings and recommendations to the National Executive Council within two months.

“RTEAN remains committed to its primary mission of promoting the welfare of its members and advancing the growth of the road transport sector in Nigeria,” he explained.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the Deputy Secretary-General, Henry Ugwu, will serve as Acting Secretary-General.

Bishara assured members and the public of fairness in handling the matter.

But Adeniyi insists the process is flawed, pointing to a recent court ruling that, according to him, has undermined the current leadership’s authority.

“The judgment that brought them to office has been nullified by the Court of Appeal decision delivered last month,” he reiterated.