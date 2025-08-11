Tension in OAU as female student goes missing for 4 days

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — Tension has gripped the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, following the disappearance of a female student, Dorcas Oseghale, who has been missing for four days.

Dorcas, a Chemistry student with Matriculation Number CHM/2021/165, was last seen on Thursday evening after informing a friend she was going to buy food at the Students’ Village along Ede Road. She never returned to her hostel at Adesanmi House, Ibadan Road, and repeated attempts to reach her through her two mobile lines have failed as both numbers remain switched off.

In a statement yesterday , the university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed that the school has intensified efforts to locate the missing student and has reported the case to the Osun State Police Command.

“At around 3:00 p.m. on August 7, 2025, a report of a missing female student was posted on a students’ social media platform. The University’s Security Unit began monitoring conversations surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

“By 6:10 p.m. that same day, a group of Chemistry students, alongside her roommate, Akinkuade Omobolanle Beatrice from the Department of Agricultural Extension, formally reported the matter to the Security Unit.”

Due to the complexity of the case and manpower constraints, the university assigned three security personnel to work with students in the initial search before handing over preliminary findings to the Nigerian Police for a full-scale investigation.

Vice Chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire praised the students for their quick action and urged the police and other security agencies to “do everything possible” to locate Dorcas.

He appealed to anyone with useful information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or the OAU Security Unit immediately.

The disappearance has sparked anxiety across the campus, with students and staff calling for heightened security measures to prevent a recurrence.