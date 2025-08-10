Tech firm boosts Nigeria’s e-invoicing mandate, creates 150 jobs

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s pioneering locally built e-invoice platform, Afri Invoice, has announced the creation of 150 new marketing roles across seven major states.

It said the move is part of its mission to empower Nigerians and accelerate digital transformation in the country’s business landscape.

This announcement comes on the heels of Afri Invoice’s growing impact in the Nigerian market, where it is rapidly becoming a trusted solution for businesses seeking to streamline financial operations, comply with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) regulations, and embrace the future of digital invoicing.

CEO of Afri Invoice, Mark Odenore, said the vision of the company is to simplify and digitize invoicing for Nigerian businesses. Afri Invoice has emerged as a symbol of innovation, resilience, and local ingenuity.

He said: “The platform allows users to create, send, and manage invoices seamlessly, while ensuring compliance with the FIRS’ new e-invoicing mandate.

“In its previous media campaign, Afri Invoice highlighted its commitment to building a homegrown solution tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian entrepreneurs. Today, that commitment is stronger than ever.

“We believe in the power of Nigerian talent and technology. This expansion is not just about hiring, it’s about creating opportunities, building careers, and shaping the future of digital business in Nigeria.

“Afri Invoice is now recruiting 150 marketing professionals to join its dynamic team across Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Oyo, Kano, Kaduna, and Abuja. These roles are open to ambitious individuals with laptops and smartphones who are ready to be part of a fast-growing tech company that values flexibility, innovation, and impact.

“With daily earning potential ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦100,000, the roles offer a flexible, remote-friendly, performance-based work style.

“These roles offer more than just income; they offer a chance to be part of a movement that is redefining how Nigerian businesses operate.

“Marketing staff will help spread awareness of Afri Invoice’s benefits, onboard new users, and support the digital transformation of SMEs and enterprises alike.

“Afri Invoice is more than a platform; it’s a catalyst for change. By helping businesses digitize their invoicing processes, it reduces paperwork, improves financial transparency, and supports compliance with FIRS mandates.

“The platform is intuitive, secure, and built with Nigerian users in mind. From Lagos to Kano, Afri Invoice is helping thousands of businesses grow smarter, faster, and more sustainably.”

Interested candidates have been advised to apply.