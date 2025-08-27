Teachers urged to rise above challenges, embrace innovation

Stock image

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The CEO of Teach Manager, Molade Adeniyi, has called on teachers to focus on transforming their classrooms through creativity and innovation, despite infrastructural and systemic challenges.

Speaking at the Call to Love Breakfast Forum, themed, Limitless Learning Despite Limited Resources, Adeniyi encouraged educators to embrace a growth mindset, urging them to reflect on their purpose and adopt unconventional teaching resources, including nature and everyday items.

According to her, “Challenges will always exist,, but what matters is what we are doing despite those challenges to ignite hope and transform children’s lives.”

She emphasized that while issues like low pay and poor infrastructure persist, teachers still hold the power to create change in their immediate learning environments.

Adeniyi described the forum as a wake-up call, charging teachers to rediscover their “why” and push beyond limitations to deliver impactful learning experiences.

Addressing government responsibility, she acknowledged progress but called for increased funding and prioritization of education.

“UNESCO recommends 15 percent of the national budget for education. Let us start there , fund schools, support teachers, and build systems that work.”

One of the educators, the proprietress of Joyland School, Yaba, Mrs. Abimbola Osagie, praised the Call to Love Initiative for its impactful role in youth empowerment during a summer camp closing ceremony.

She highlighted the NGO’s tangible contributions, citing a student who received a ₦200,000 scholarship in JSS1 for academic excellence. Joyland School complemented this with its own scholarship support.

Osagie expressed interest in expanding partnerships to benefit more students.

She however urged the educators to take the advantage of the forum to enhance themselves. “Start where you are, use what you have, and do what you can,” urging Nigerians to contribute meaningfully, regardless of resources, to uplift others and make society better.