Tayese of London visits royal mother, Queen Ashley Adeyeye-Ogunwusi

In a heartwarming display of respect, heritage, and cultural pride, the Tayese of London, Chief Olanrewaju Sharafa, paid a courtesy visit to his royal mother, Queen Ashley Adeyeye-Ogunwusi, at her elegant residence in London, to promote and preserve the Yoruba race, arts, and culture both in Nigeria and across the diaspora.

A statement issued by the Tayese Academy of Arts and Culture (TAAC) London, in Lagos, said the meeting marked by mutual affection, cultural exchange, and royal hospitality, further strengthened their mother-and-son bond.

TAAC stated that in honour and mutual respect, Chief Olanrewaju formally nominated Her Majesty Queen Ashley as Matron of both TAAC London and the Oduduwa Heritage Awards (OHA, UK).

The Queen graciously accepted the nomination and expressed her unwavering willingness to support all projects and initiatives of the Academy.

She assured Sharafa of her availability whenever called upon, particularly for ventures that impact lives and advance Yoruba cultural identity.

The Queen congratulated TAAC London for the recent successful hosting of the Adire London cultural event.

Queen Adeyeye-Ogunwusi commended the dedication, creativity, and organisational skills behind the project and encouraged the Convener to remain steadfast in championing Yoruba heritage among families abroad.

The Queen also addressed an important cultural point, highlighting the difference between tradition and culture.

She explained that culture represents the everyday way of life, while tradition carries the spiritual and ancestral essence of the Yoruba race.

She urged Tayese to ensure that both elements remain visible and appreciated by future generations.

Queen Adeyeye-Ogunwusi advised Tayese of London on networking, encouraging the Academy to work closely with like-minded individuals and organisations that can strengthen the Academy’s objectives.

She affirmed her personal commitment to also helping the aspirations come to life, while offering prayers and blessings for Chief Olanrewaju and his entourage.

In his remark, Chief Olanrewaju noted that the warmth of the Queen’s reception, richness of the discussion, and depth of the cultural connection made the meeting an unforgettable moment in the journey of preserving and promoting yoruba heritage.

He said: “I give thanks to Olodumare for guiding our steps at both the Tayese Academy and the Oduduwa Heritage Awards (OHA, UK).

“Visiting my royal mother is a significant milestone in my journey. As you know, the Queen is a highly respected and globally recognised personality, and receiving her royal blessing is of immense value to me personally, our Academy, and the OHA, UK project.

“I deeply treasure her motherly affection and unwavering support for all that we do”.

Earlier, the Queen and Sharafa shared professional bond, as they are both accomplished Chartered Accountants.

Queen Ashley proudly holds an ACCA (UK) qualification, while Chief Olanrewaju is a distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).