Taraba Govt responds to NNPP candidate’s comments on state affairs

By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba State Government has responded to recent remarks made by the 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Sani Yahaya, regarding the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Policy and Strategic Communications, Nelson Dimas, the government addressed concerns raised by Prof. Yahaya about the state’s debt profile and development record.

Dimas stated that according to the Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria, Taraba’s debt profile stands at ₦84 billion, which he described as within acceptable borrowing limits for a subnational entity. He explained that the administration’s borrowing has been directed toward key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“The administration of Governor Agbu Kefas has not borrowed to fund recurrent expenses. All borrowings are tied to critical development priorities,” Dimas said.

He added that some of the initiatives currently underway include:

Tuition-free education for all primary and secondary school students

Full government sponsorship of WASSCE and NECO examinations for public school students

A 50% reduction in tuition fees for students of state-owned tertiary institutions

Procurement of over 850 tractors, distribution of improved seedlings, and other agricultural inputs

Improvements in maternal healthcare, diagnostic services, and emergency response systems

“These are ongoing programmes that are designed to address key challenges and improve living conditions across the state,” Dimas noted.

He also highlighted the outcomes of the recently held Taraba State International Investment Summit (TARAVEST), noting that the event led to the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding with both local and international investors. According to him, implementation is currently underway through the Taraba State Investment Promotion Agency.

While affirming the government’s openness to constructive feedback, Dimas stated that it is important for public commentary to be based on verifiable information. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to transparency, inclusive governance, and sustainable development.