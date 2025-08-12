Taraba Govt raises alarm over antimicrobial resistance in livestock

…Commends L-PRES for Proactive Measures

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Taraba State Government has expressed concern over the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in livestock treatment, warning it could affect food security and farmers’ livelihoods.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. Nicholas Namessan, said the challenge is linked to the use of antibiotics in managing animal diseases, noting that drug-resistant bacteria could impact the meat value chain and farmers’ income.

Speaking at a two-day workshop organized by the World Bank-assisted Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project for animal health service providers and veterinary drug vendors, Namessan said that unchecked use of antibiotics could make certain diseases harder to treat.

He emphasised the importance of professional guidance in the administration of veterinary drugs and called for measures to ensure responsible use to maintain livestock productivity.

The commissioner commended L-PRES for proactive measures to address AMR and said the government would work with stakeholders to promote best practices in livestock healthcare.

State L-PRES Coordinator, Hananiah Albert, said the training aims to strengthen livestock health and safeguard food security in Taraba. He added that pest-related challenges also hamper productivity, calling for integrated solutions involving biological control, cultural practices, and targeted pesticide use.

Albert urged collaboration among stakeholders, compliance with regulations, and public awareness campaigns. He also acknowledged the support of Governor Agbu Kefas and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for the project.