Tantita trains staff, NSCDC on effective security protection

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL in collaboration with Top-Private Security Services Limited Tuesday commenced a three-day “Capacity Building Training for one hundred (100) Personnels of the Nigerian Security & Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and TSSNL staff on effective security protection coordination for critical national infrastructure.

The training which is being held at the Jubilee centre in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State is the second in the series of capacity building.

The Executive Director (Operations & Technical)TSSNL, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh said it’s personnel combed the creeks of the Niger Delta massively to secure the pipelines and other critical national facilities when they came on board in the year 2022 as personnel slept in the creeks.

Enisuoh who was represented by the Head of Technical, Roland Isereke stated that all major pipelines the company is safeguarding are green.

According to him, “When we say they are all green, there’s no infraction. Illegal refineries have been reduced to almost zero. That’s because of you sitting in this hall. If not for you, I don’t think we would have achieved this.

“The Management is saying a big thank you including the military. We can’t forget the Army, we can’t forget the Navy and NSCDC. You guys are doing a good job collaborating with TANTITA Security.”

Enisuoh enjoined the participants to take the training serious to better improve the performances of their jobs.

“This is the 2nd batch. We have done other capacity building training and this is the 2nd batch. You should take it serious. It’s not all about you being in the pipelines. It’s for you to know how to go about your job. When you have a suspect, how do you handle your suspect?”

Enisuoh also disclosed that TANTITA Security Services has purchase drones to effectively secure the pipelines against oil theft especially in the creeks of the Niger Delta region.

He said the drones could be airborne for 10-16 hours to make the work of the Security personnel easy.

He noted that the dangers the security personnel faced daily in the discharge of their jobs in the creeks saying,”it’s not easy.

“Sometimes, you encounter with gun battle and that’s why we collaborate the DSS.”

He pointed out that personnel of TANTITA Security Services are a private security firm and as such not licensed to bear arms. He said,” that’s why we collaborate with the Army, Navy, Air force, NSCDC for them to give us that arm back up which they’ve been doing successfully.”

In his remark, Managing Director of TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL,High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Pondi said the training is quite timely and imperative.

Pondi represented by the General Manager (Security), Brig.Gen. Efe Dafioghor said, “As the ED Technical just told you, we’ve able to work hard to ensure that the pipelines are green and the MD gives you kudos for that. Keep up the good work and don’t be carried away.

“The more you make the pipelines green ,the more you improve the natural resource that builds the nation.

“The training is designed to expose you to the best practices in pipeline surveillance, operations, intelligence gathering, HSE to also build cooperation between the NSCDC and other sister security organizations side by side to secure the national Assets.

“I encourage you to take full advantage of the knowledge and practical exercises that this programme offers.” He added.