Tambuwal, PDP chairman Goronyo Console Yusuf Dingyadi over son’s death

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has led a delegation of party elders, former cabinet members, youths, and religious clerics to the residence of Hon. Yusuf Dingyadi to condole him over the death of his son, Junior Hamza Yusuf Dingyadi.

Junior Hamza, the young son of the veteran politician and media strategist, passed away last Sunday after a brief illness, leaving his family and well-wishers in deep grief.

Speaking during the visit, Senator Tambuwal described the death of Hamza as a monumental loss, not only to the Dingyadi family but also to the wider PDP family in Sokoto State.

He noted that the passing of a child is one of the most painful experiences any parent or family could endure, stressing that only Almighty Allah provides true comfort in such trying times.

“The loss of a small child is an unbearable pain that words cannot fully describe. It is a test from Allah, and we pray for His infinite mercy and forgiveness upon the soul of Hamza,” Tambuwal said.

The former governor further urged Hon. Yusuf Dingyadi and his entire household to take solace in the will of Allah, reminding them that death is inevitable and only patience and prayers can ease the sorrow.

Tambuwal was accompanied on the condolence visit by prominent PDP elders, former commissioners, youth leaders, and Islamic clerics, all of whom joined in offering prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bello Mohammed Goronyo, also paid a separate condolence visit to the Dingyadi family residence.

Alhaji Goronyo, who spoke on behalf of the Sokoto State chapter of the party, prayed for Allah’s mercy on the departed soul and asked Him to grant the Dingyadi family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The PDP chairman further assured the family that the entire party in the state stands firmly with them in this difficult moment, noting that the late Hamza will always be remembered as a beloved son whose life, though short, touched many hearts.

The condolence visits by Senator Tambuwal and Alhaji Goronyo have been described by many as a show of solidarity, compassion, and unity, reflecting the strong bonds of brotherhood within the PDP family in Sokoto State.

The visits were rounded off with special prayers led by clerics, seeking Allah’s eternal mercy for the late Hamza Yusuf Dingyadi and comfort for his grieving parents, relatives, and community.