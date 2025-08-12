Tambuwal: Apply anti-corruption laws equally to all Nigerians, Obi tells EFCC

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reacted to the arrest of former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor was arrested on Monday over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals totaling ₦189 billion.

Reacting to the development, Obi stated that the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria must be transparent and free from political bias to succeed.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on Tuesday, Obi described Tambuwal’s arrest as a reminder of the “existing contradiction” in the country’s anti-graft efforts.

The fight against corruption in our country must be Transparent to succeed.



The arrest and interrogation of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Honourable Aminu Tambuwal @AWTambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has opened up an existing… — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) August 12, 2025

“The fight against corruption in our country must be transparent to succeed. The arrest and interrogation of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Honourable Aminu Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has opened up an existing contradiction apparent in the fight against corruption in the country,” he said.

He stressed that only sincere leadership could curb corruption, urging the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to apply the law equally to all Nigerians.

“I have always reiterated that the sincerity of leaders is what is needed to tackle corruption in our society. And I look forward to the time when the anti-corruption fight in this country will be under one law that applies to all, no matter who is involved, and not one targeting political opponents and perceived enemies of the incumbent government,” he stated.

He further urged the operatives to uphold the rule of law and refrain from taking politically motivated actions.

“I expect the anti-graft operatives to be guided by their conscience and the rule of law if they hope to achieve much in wiping out corruption in our society. The rules of evidence and fact must replace impressions and preconceptions,” Obi maintained.

According to him, “In a credible fight against corruption, the public must be convinced that the rules are even and the subjects are not arbitrarily selected by the political convenience of the powers that be.”

For Nigeria to be corruption-free, Obi argued that the fight against the vice has to be transparent.

Vanguard News