TAAC London engages Kareemat as key actress in upcoming film – ‘Akanke Eleyin’

The Tayese Academy of Arts and Culture (TAAC) London has officially engaged Kareemat Kareem, an accomplished and fast-rising Nigerian actress to feature in its forthcoming film project titled “Akanke Eleyin.”

Olanrewaju Sharafa, Executive Officer of Tayese Academy, announced this in a statement made available on Saturday in Lagos.

“We are delighted to formally inform the public and lovers of Yoruba culture that Kareemat Kareem has been confirmed as one of the key character/actors in our upcoming film project titled ‘Akanke Eleyin.’

“Her depth as a performer and dedication to bringing characters to life aligns with our vision for this production.

“We look forward to warmly welcoming her to London and celebrating the global premiere of this project together later this year,” Sharafa said.

According to him, the highly anticipated production is being jointly executed by Tayese Arts and Culture Ventures Nigeria in collaboration with the Tayese Academy of Arts and Culture London, which serves as the Executive Producer of the film.

He explained that Akanke Eleyin is a culturally rich cinematic project set to showcase the depth and elegance of Yoruba storytelling to the world.

The Tayese official stated that the film is scheduled to premiere in London in November 2025, and will bring together a talented ensemble cast under the direction of an experienced creative team deeply passionate about preserving and promoting Yoruba arts and culture.

Sharafa mentioned that Kareemat’s participation has been personally approved by the Creative Director of the project, reflecting the academy’s recognition of her immense talent, versatility, and commitment to her craft.

He noted that the Actress creative contributions are expected to be instrumental to the success of the culturally significant film.

Since beginning her acting journey in 2017, Kareemat has distinguished herself with powerful portrayals across a diverse range of roles; from mischievous comic characters to emotionally complex personas.

Her breakout performance in the popular Okoto series, along with notable roles in Lyah, Ayinde Olorin, and the cinema-featured Alubarika, has earned her praise from audiences and critics alike.

Her extensive filmography includes acclaimed titles such as Omo Labiran, Last Straw, Ayanmo, Ainiwa, Madale, Latifa Ijogbon, and Fragile Bonds, among others.

Kareemat’s works have aired on Africa Magic and been screened in Nigerian cinemas, and she was recently honoured with the Ossar Award for Fast-Rising Actor (2024).

Beyond her screen performances, Kareemat brings valuable behind-the-scenes experience, having managed logistics, productions, and high-profile premieres including Alhaja Risi, Honourable Tungba, and Ayinla.

She is also the founder of Ibadan Content House — a creative studio in Nigeria that helps individuals, brands, and creatives bring their visual ideas to life through photography, video production, and shoot coordination.

The studio is known for delivering high-quality content while offering a supportive and professional environment for clients and collaborators.

TAAC’s engagement with Kareemat marks her first international film appearance, a milestone that underscores her growing influence and the Academy’s commitment to exporting authentic yoruba narratives to the world stage.

Fans and supporters can anticipate a stunning performance from Kareemat in “Akanke Eleyin”, a story that promises to blend tradition, talent, and timeless yoruba values in a cinematic form.