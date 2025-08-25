Suzuki by CFAO lands in Ladipo, woos customers with generous spare parts discounts

General Manager, Suzuki by CFAO, Madam Aissatou Diouf (middle) and others at the front display of Suzuki outlet at Ladipo market, Lagos, yesterday, Friday, August 22, 2025.

By Theodore Opara

Frontline auto company, Suzuki by CFAO, is offering up to 25% discount on spare parts for walk-in customers as it opens its spare parts shop in the busy Ladipo auto parts market in Lagos.

General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, Mrs. Aissatou Diouf, stated that the need to ensure that Suzuki customers in Lagos and environs have easy access to genuine Suzuki spare parts, prompted the company to open an outlet at the very busy Ladipo market.

She added that the shop is well stocked with original Suzuki parts for all models of the Japanese brand, assuring potential customers that the outlet is manned by well trained professionals who are ready to also offer advice on parts procurements.

Some of the common Suzuki models cutting across city, sedan, family, SUV Crossover, 4×4 and light commercial vehicles on Nigeria roads running smoothly and efficiently include Alto, S-Presso, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny among others.

According to the GM, the shop which is located at Iheoma plaza, on Ladipo street, Mushin, is open to the public from 8am to 5pm between Mondays and Thursdays, and from 8am to 4.30pm on Fridays.

Speaking on the reliability of Suzuki spare parts, she affirmed that “the manufacturer’s original spare parts have gone through thousands of hours of research and testing, are covered by hundreds of patents and have been crash-tested to guarantee vehicle quality and driver safety. By trusting CFAO for servicing, you can be sure that you are purchasing original parts; you have the best driving performance and maximum safety for everyone aboard”.

She explained that Original vehicle parts, also known as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts, offer several advantages, including guaranteed fit and performance, enhanced safety, and potential preservation of your vehicle’s resale value.