Sustained support for breastfeeding key to Nigeria’s health, dev — Health Minister

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark World Breastfeeding Week 2025, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting, protecting, and supporting breastfeeding as a cornerstone of national health and development.

Represented by the Director of Nutrition, Dr. Bako, at a national event held at the National Hospital, Abuja, the Minister expressed appreciation to all stakeholders advancing breastfeeding and maternal-child health initiatives across the country.

He emphasized the life-saving benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding up to two years and beyond, noting that these practices significantly improve child survival, development, and long-term productivity.

“Breastfeeding benefits not only babies but also mothers, families, communities, and the nation at large. It’s a cost-effective, natural intervention that reduces malnutrition, enhances brain development, and lowers the risk of illnesses,” Dr. Bako stated.

Reflecting on the 2025 theme, “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” the Minister called for collective action to build enabling environments that empower mothers to breastfeed successfully.

While acknowledging progress, he noted that Nigeria’s exclusive breastfeeding rate remains at 29% — far below the global average and the World Health Organization’s 50% target.

To bridge this gap, Professor Pate outlined key government initiatives:

Training of healthcare professionals in skilled breastfeeding support and counseling

Enactment and enforcement of supportive workplace policies, including paid maternity leave and breastfeeding breaks

Strong regulation against unethical marketing of breastmilk substitutes

He emphasized the need for sustained year-round efforts:

“Breastfeeding is not a one-week campaign. It requires ongoing advocacy, practical support, and commitment from all sectors of society.”

Dr. Bako urged political leaders, policymakers, families, religious institutions, communities, and the private sector to take ownership of breastfeeding promotion and ensure widespread dissemination of its benefits.

He stressed that improved breastfeeding practices would not only combat malnutrition and related illnesses but also contribute to food security, poverty reduction, and national development.

“When we create sustainable support systems for breastfeeding mothers, we’re investing in a healthier future and securing the foundations for national growth,” he added.

UNICEF representative, Submit Karen, also called for urgent collective action, highlighting the country’s low rates of early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding. He described breastfeeding as a public health priority essential for reducing child mortality, improving maternal health, and boosting national development.

UNICEF’s key recommendations included:

Training healthcare providers

Investing in community health workers

Creating breastfeeding-friendly workplaces

Enforcing marketing regulations

Mobilizing community-level support

Karen urged policymakers to treat breastfeeding as a strategic national investment, pledging UNICEF’s continued partnership to ensure that every child gets the best start in life — “one baby, one mother, one nation at a time.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Mrs. Uju Rochas Anwukah, called for stronger national efforts to support breastfeeding across homes, workplaces, health facilities, and communities. Describing breastmilk as “nature’s perfect food,” she stressed that while breastfeeding is cost-effective, mothers require adequate support to succeed.

Anwukah commended recent advances, including maternity and paternity leave policies, legislative backing, and initiatives such as the Nutrition 774 Program led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“Breastfeeding is critical not just for child survival but for national development,” she noted, urging cross-sectoral collaboration to protect the rights of breastfeeding mothers.

“When we nourish the child, we secure the future of the nation.”

Ogechi Akalonu, representing the FCT Primary Healthcare Services, echoed these sentiments, stating that breastfeeding is a national priority with both health and environmental benefits. She emphasized that every mother can breastfeed successfully with the right support, and that primary healthcare centers play a vital role in providing necessary guidance.

She concluded by urging collective action to promote and support breastfeeding across Nigeria, noting that proper techniques and frequent feeding are essential to success.