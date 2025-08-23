Suspension of Benue lawmakers over botched leadership change unconstitutional, oppressive – CERON

Benue Assembly Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has said the suspension of four lawmakers by the Benue State House of Assembly for initiating the impeachment of the Speaker is unconstitutional and oppressive.

Four members of the State Assembly, namely, Mr. Alfred Berger representing Makurdi North State Constituency, Cyril Ekong of Oju 2, Abu Umoru of Apa, and Shimawua Terna of Kyan State Constituency were Friday at plenary suspended for three months by the House for allegedly initiating impeachment moves against the Speaker.

Reactng to the development, CERON Secretary, Francis Odiir maintained that it was within the rights of lawmakers to aspire to effect leadership change or lead the House just as it was the right of members to reject the move.

He noted that the action of the lawmakers was in order since it did not violate the rights of fellow lawmakers and did not also create chaos in the House.

According to him, “it is within the rights of any member of the House to aspire to initiate change in order to lead the House. Nothing stops a lawmaker from doing that.

“While he does that, it is also within the rights of fellow lawmakers to reject the idea and maintain the status quo. It is all within their rights in a democracy.

“It is therefore ultra vires for fellow lawyers to demand that fellow lawmakers be suspended for wanting a leadership change. It is repressive and undemocratic.

“This is a democracy and not a despotic rule. People should be allowed to act within the provisions of the law and I believe that was what those who desired leadership change in the House actually did.

“I will advise the House to immediately reverse that decision because it is not right for the Benue State House of Assembly to always be in the news for the suspension of members of the House.

“I also suggest that the affected lawmakers approach the courts for an interpretation in order to put an end to this resort to suspension of members over any issue that the leadership is not happy about. That is the way to strengthen our democracy.”