Suspend planned pay rise for political leaders now, ADC tells FG

…describes proposal as tone-deaf amid widespread hardship

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government to halt the proposed salary increase for political office holders, describing the move as “tone-deaf” and insensitive to the plight of ordinary Nigerians grappling with economic hardship.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is currently considering a review of the salaries of the President, Vice President, governors, and other top officials.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the initiative was poorly timed and displayed a troubling disconnect between leaders and citizens.

“Proposing such a review when millions of Nigerians are struggling with soaring food inflation, high fuel costs, and an inadequate minimum wage indicates a total disregard for the people,” Abdullahi stated.

While acknowledging RMAFC’s constitutional mandate, the party noted that political leaders already benefit from numerous allowances and perks that place them far above the nation’s N70,000 minimum wage — a sum many workers still do not receive regularly.

“How else are political office holders able to support their lifestyle of luxury and opulence if indeed these ‘outdated’ salaries mean anything to them?” Abdullahi queried.

The ADC condemned what it described as a failure of leadership empathy, saying government officials cannot demand sacrifices from citizens while seeking to cushion themselves from the same economic realities.

“For perspective, our national minimum wage stands at N70,000 per month, already eroded by inflation. Yet unlike political leaders, most Nigerians do not enjoy additional allowances or emoluments,” the party added.

The ADC urged the Federal Government to immediately suspend the proposed salary increases and instead channel efforts toward improving living standards.

“As a party, we strongly believe that rather than enriching political elites, all government policies at this time should prioritise raising the minimum wage to a livable standard and reaching the most vulnerable Nigerians,” Abdullahi stressed.